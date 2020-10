You Might Like

Related news from verified sources IPL 2020: Mayank Agarwal now holds Orange Cap, Purple with Mohammad Shami Opener Mayank Agarwal has taken over the Orange Cap from KL Rahul while right-arm fast bowler Mohammad Shami has got hold off the Purple Cap following the end of...

Mid-Day 2 days ago



IPL: Orange Cap stays with Agarwal, Shami holds onto Purple

newKerala.com 1 day ago





Tweets about this