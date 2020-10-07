Global  
 

IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange and Purple Cap latest update: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians on top after beating RR

DNA Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians are on top of the table in IPL 2020 after clinically beating Rajasthan Royals while KL Rahul and Kagiso Rabada hold the Orange and Purple cap respectively.
