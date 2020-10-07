IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange and Purple Cap latest update: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians on top after beating RR
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 () Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians are on top of the table in IPL 2020 after clinically beating Rajasthan Royals while KL Rahul and Kagiso Rabada hold the Orange and Purple cap respectively.
Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians left team hotel to take on Rajasthan Royals for the 20th IPL match today. The match will be played in Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. MI and RR are on the second and fifth position in the points table respectively. MI is pumped up with the continuous win in the last...
Rajasthan Royals will face Mumbai Indians on October 06 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. RR team players left their hotel from the UAE city. Rajasthan Royals, which lost its last two games, is on..
Delhi Capitals overpowered Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs to get on top of the points table on Monday. Led by Marcus Stoinis' 26 ball 53, Capitals posted a stiff 197 run target before RCB. An..
Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first of the double header to be played today in the ongoing IPL 2020. The match will take place at 3pm. Levelled at 4 points each,..