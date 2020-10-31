IPL 2020: Jason Holder takes stumbling SunRisers Hyderabad to win, closer to playoffs

Saturday, 31 October 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Jason Holder pulled a stumbling SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) over the line against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and help them inch closer to qualification for the playoffs, thanks to their positive net run rate.



With this win, SRH jumped from seventh place to fourth on the...