IPL 2020: Jason Holder takes stumbling SunRisers Hyderabad to win, closer to playoffs
Saturday, 31 October 2020 () Jason Holder pulled a stumbling SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) over the line against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and help them inch closer to qualification for the playoffs, thanks to their positive net run rate.
With this win, SRH jumped from seventh place to fourth on the...
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 10 wickets in Match 56th of IPL-2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 03. SRH is now at third position in the points table and set for playoffs. Skipper Rohit Sharma spoke post defeat against SRH in the game. "We were not expecting a result...
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 6 wickets in the eliminator match of IPL-2020 at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 06. Addressing the post match press..
