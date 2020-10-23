Global  
 

One News Page

IPL 2020: Just wanted to stay at wicket and play my shots, says Manish Pandey

Mid-Day Friday, 23 October 2020
After registering an emphatic eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals, SunRisers Hyderabad batsman Manish Pandey on Thursday said that he just wanted to stay at the wicket and play his shots. SunRisers Hyderabad chased down the total of 155 with eight wickets in hand and 11 balls to spare. Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar played...
KKR vs SRH Review and RR vs KXIP Preview on Battleground T20 [Video]

KKR vs SRH Review and RR vs KXIP Preview on Battleground T20

Kolkata Knight Riders brought their campaign back on track with a 7-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH captain David Warner opted to bat first but his team could manage to post only 142 runs in..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 16:56Published

