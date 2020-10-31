Global  
 

IPL 2020: Ishan Kishan takes pressure off me, says Quinton De Kock

Mid-Day Saturday, 31 October 2020
IPL 2020: Ishan Kishan takes pressure off me, says Quinton De KockIn the absence of Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper and regular opener Rohit Sharma, wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock has been opening the batting with the young Ishan Kishan, 22. And according to De Kock, Kishan is helping him by taking off all the pressure.

"Ishan is young and very talented, so for him to show his flair is...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Number one goal is to be in top 2 teams of this year's IPL: MI's Quinton de Kock

Number one goal is to be in top 2 teams of this year's IPL: MI's Quinton de Kock 01:14

 While addressing a press conference in Abu Dhabi, Mumbai Indians wicket keeper Quinton de Kock on October 30 said, "Our number one goal is to finish this season of IPL as a top two teams. Our next game is just important as our last game was." MI is on the top of the IPL table of this year.

