IPL 2020: Ishan Kishan takes pressure off me, says Quinton De Kock
Saturday, 31 October 2020 () In the absence of Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper and regular opener Rohit Sharma, wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock has been opening the batting with the young Ishan Kishan, 22. And according to De Kock, Kishan is helping him by taking off all the pressure.
"Ishan is young and very talented, so for him to show his flair is...
While addressing a press conference in Abu Dhabi, Mumbai Indians wicket keeper Quinton de Kock on October 30 said, "Our number one goal is to finish this season of IPL as a top two teams. Our next game is just important as our last game was." MI is on the top of the IPL table of this year.
With 19 balls remaining, Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets on October 16 in Abu Dhabi. Quinton de Kock's not out 78 runs and MI bowlers guided the team to chase down a decent..