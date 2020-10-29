Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020: Mumbai bowled well in last five overs and stopped us 20-run short, says Virat Kohli

Mid-Day Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
After suffering a five-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli credited the opponent bowlers and said 'they bowled in good areas in the last 5 overs and stopped us 20 runs short'.

Jasprit Bumrah's three-wicket haul helped MI to restrict RCB to 164/6 in the allotted twenty overs....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: IPL 2020: MI outplayed us, says RCB head coach Simon Katich

IPL 2020: MI outplayed us, says RCB head coach Simon Katich 01:36

 Suryakumar Yadav's spirited unbeaten innings of 79 off 43 balls guided Mumbai Indians to a five-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 48th match of IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. RCB's head coach Simon Katich expressed disappointment over the loss, saying MI...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

IPL 2020: RCB vs KKR: Virat Kohli's men take on Eoin Morgan's KKR with an aim to win | Oneindia News [Video]

IPL 2020: RCB vs KKR: Virat Kohli's men take on Eoin Morgan's KKR with an aim to win | Oneindia News

Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will square off against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday (October 21).Both the teams have played nine matches each in this season...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:21Published
IPL 2020: MI vs KXIP: KL Rahul & Co. look to beat Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians | Oneindia News [Video]

IPL 2020: MI vs KXIP: KL Rahul & Co. look to beat Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians | Oneindia News

Kings XI Punjab will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in Match 36 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai on Sunday. Mumbai Indians are on a..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:14Published
IPL 2020 : Virat Kohli Praises AB de Villiers, says he is super human | Oneindia Sports [Video]

IPL 2020 : Virat Kohli Praises AB de Villiers, says he is super human | Oneindia Sports

RCB captain Virat Kohli lavished praise on AB De Villiers after the South African’s breathtaking 73 off 33 balls on a tricky and sluggish wicket in Sharjah on Monday to help Bangalore post a mammoth..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:16Published

Related news from verified sources

Indian Premier League 2020 | Mumbai bowled in right areas in last 5, we were 20 runs short: Kohli

 After restricting RCB to 164 for six, thanks to their effective death bowling led by pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah (3/14), Mumbai Indians rode on Suryakumar...
Hindu


Tweets about this