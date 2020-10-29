IPL 2020: Mumbai bowled well in last five overs and stopped us 20-run short, says Virat Kohli
Thursday, 29 October 2020 () After suffering a five-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli credited the opponent bowlers and said 'they bowled in good areas in the last 5 overs and stopped us 20 runs short'.
Jasprit Bumrah's three-wicket haul helped MI to restrict RCB to 164/6 in the allotted twenty overs....
Suryakumar Yadav's spirited unbeaten innings of 79 off 43 balls guided Mumbai Indians to a five-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 48th match of IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. RCB's head coach Simon Katich expressed disappointment over the loss, saying MI...
