IPL 2020: Mumbai bowled well in last five overs and stopped us 20-run short, says Virat Kohli Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

After suffering a five-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli credited the opponent bowlers and said 'they bowled in good areas in the last 5 overs and stopped us 20 runs short'.



Jasprit Bumrah's three-wicket haul helped MI to restrict RCB to 164/6 in the allotted twenty overs.


