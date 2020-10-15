Global  
 

IPL 2020: Bat natural, Washington Sundar wants to wield willow

Mid-Day Thursday, 15 October 2020
Royal Challengers Bangalore off-spinner Washington Sundar currently has the best economy rate among spinners in this IPL, at 4.90. He now wants to win matches with his bat too.

"I would really love to win a match for RCB with my bat. I worked hard on my batting throughout the [Coronavirus-caused] lockdown phase and continued...
