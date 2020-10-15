IPL 2020: Bat natural, Washington Sundar wants to wield willow
Thursday, 15 October 2020 () Royal Challengers Bangalore off-spinner Washington Sundar currently has the best economy rate among spinners in this IPL, at 4.90. He now wants to win matches with his bat too.
"I would really love to win a match for RCB with my bat. I worked hard on my batting throughout the [Coronavirus-caused] lockdown phase and continued...
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), on back of their all-round bowling performance knocked out Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 12. Performing with the bat first, RCB set a target of 194/2 with AB de Villiers' not out 73 run-inning. Later, the bowlers took charge and...
Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs in Dubai. Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman AB de Villiers lauded the performance of all-rounder Washington Sundar. He said, "His bowling is..