IPL 2020: Bat natural, Washington Sundar wants to wield willow Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Royal Challengers Bangalore off-spinner Washington Sundar currently has the best economy rate among spinners in this IPL, at 4.90. He now wants to win matches with his bat too.



"I would really love to win a match for RCB with my bat. I worked hard on my batting throughout the [Coronavirus-caused] lockdown phase and continued... 👓 View full article

