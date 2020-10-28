Global  
 

IPL 2020: Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah's heroics lead MI to five-wicket win over RCB

Mid-Day Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Mumbai Indians (MI) on Wednesday took a two-point lead at the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) table with a five-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Jasprit Bumrah's heroics with the ball restricted RCB to 164/6 wickets after which Suryakumar Yadav led his team to victory with an unbeaten 79 off 43 balls...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: IPL 2020: MI outplayed us, says RCB head coach Simon Katich

IPL 2020: MI outplayed us, says RCB head coach Simon Katich 01:36

 Suryakumar Yadav's spirited unbeaten innings of 79 off 43 balls guided Mumbai Indians to a five-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 48th match of IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. RCB's head coach Simon Katich expressed disappointment over the loss, saying MI...

