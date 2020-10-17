Global  
 

IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange and Purple Cap latest update: KKR's loss opens up fight for fourth spot

DNA Saturday, 17 October 2020
Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a crushing defeat against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 and this has opened up the fight for the fourth spot in IPL 2020. While Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are firmly on top, the loss for Kolkata Knight Riders has given teams like Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and...
News video: 'Lesser chance that we get through,' says Fleming after defeat against RR

'Lesser chance that we get through,' says Fleming after defeat against RR 02:15

 Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming said that there is lesser chance for CSK to qualify for the playoffs. CSK is now languishing at the bottom of the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table with just six points. "The mood in the camp is pretty down. We have come close in couple of games...

