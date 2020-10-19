CSK vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals best XI - CSK vs RR LIVE at 7:30 PM

It's been controlled shots not reckless cricket,' says Jordan over team's batting



Kings XI Punjab registered a thriller win over Mumbai Indians as their Indian Premier League clash witnessed two Super Overs on October 18. In the second Super Over, Mumbai Indians batted first and.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:18 Published 8 hours ago

KXIP's Chris Jordan hailed Md Shami's bowling in first Super Over against MI



Kings XI Punjab's Chris Jordan hailed Mohammad Shami's bowling in the first Super Over against Mumbai Indians. Shami defended 6 runs, restricting MI batsmen to score 5 runs. Jordan said, "The way Shami.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:49 Published 8 hours ago