CSK vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals best XI - CSK vs RR LIVE at 7:30 PM
Monday, 19 October 2020 () CSK vs RR Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Team Player List, Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Head to Head
Delhi Capitals defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 17. Chennai Super Kings' head coach Stephen Fleming said that if we would have got Dhawan earlier, it could have created pressure on Capitals. Dhawan played a not-out knock of 101 runs of 58 balls....
Kings XI Punjab's Chris Jordan hailed Mohammad Shami's bowling in the first Super Over against Mumbai Indians. Shami defended 6 runs, restricting MI batsmen to score 5 runs. Jordan said, "The way Shami..
The Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab knock became the first T20 match in the IPL history to be decided after two Super Overs. KXIP chased down 12 runs in the second Super Over after the first Super..