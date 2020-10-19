Global  
 

CSK vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals best XI - CSK vs RR LIVE at 7:30 PM

DNA Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Head to Head
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: CSK head coach credits Dhawan's aggressive batting for DC's 5 wicket win

CSK head coach credits Dhawan's aggressive batting for DC's 5 wicket win 01:12

 Delhi Capitals defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 17. Chennai Super Kings' head coach Stephen Fleming said that if we would have got Dhawan earlier, it could have created pressure on Capitals. Dhawan played a not-out knock of 101 runs of 58 balls....

It's been controlled shots not reckless cricket,' says Jordan over team's batting [Video]

It's been controlled shots not reckless cricket,' says Jordan over team's batting

Kings XI Punjab registered a thriller win over Mumbai Indians as their Indian Premier League clash witnessed two Super Overs on October 18. In the second Super Over, Mumbai Indians batted first and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:18Published
KXIP's Chris Jordan hailed Md Shami's bowling in first Super Over against MI [Video]

KXIP's Chris Jordan hailed Md Shami's bowling in first Super Over against MI

Kings XI Punjab's Chris Jordan hailed Mohammad Shami's bowling in the first Super Over against Mumbai Indians. Shami defended 6 runs, restricting MI batsmen to score 5 runs. Jordan said, "The way Shami..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:49Published
'We played good cricket,' Pollard over defeat against MI in double Super Over match [Video]

'We played good cricket,' Pollard over defeat against MI in double Super Over match

The Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab knock became the first T20 match in the IPL history to be decided after two Super Overs. KXIP chased down 12 runs in the second Super Over after the first Super..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published

