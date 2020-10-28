Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for CSK vs KKR IPL 2020
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 () KKR vs CSK Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team Player List, KKR Dream11 Team Player List, CSK Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Head to Head
Belatedly getting into the groove with four wins on the trot, Kings XI Punjab will hope to keep the juggernaut rolling when they take on a resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders in a mid-table IPL 2020 clash..