Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020: Can't fault any of our bowlers: KKR skipper Eoin Morgan

Mid-Day Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Eoin Morgan on Thursday said that he couldn't fault any of his bowlers for their performance against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday. KKR lost the match by six wickets that left them in fifth place with just one game left to play. KKR were brought back...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: IPL 2020: CSK VS KKR: MS Dhoni's men to play for pride against Eoin Morgan's side | Oneindia Hindi

IPL 2020: CSK VS KKR: MS Dhoni's men to play for pride against Eoin Morgan's side | Oneindia Hindi 01:24

 Chennai Super Kings lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 49 of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Thursday (October 29). While MS Dhoni's CSK can play party-poopers to teams above them, KKR need a win to keep their hope of qualifying for the IPL 2020 play-offs...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

IPL 2020: We lost momentum against KXIP after Morgan's wicket, says KKR's Gill [Video]

IPL 2020: We lost momentum against KXIP after Morgan's wicket, says KKR's Gill

After facing a disappointing eight-wicket defeat against Kings XI Punjab in the 46th match of IPL 2020 in Sharjah on October 26, Kolkata Knight Riders opener Shubman Gill said that his team lost..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:02Published
IPL 2020: KKR VS DC: Eoin Morgan & Co. look to keep play-offs hope alive | Oneindia news [Video]

IPL 2020: KKR VS DC: Eoin Morgan & Co. look to keep play-offs hope alive | Oneindia news

Description: Kolkata Knight Riders take on Delhi Capitals in their next game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. KKR skipper Eoin Morgan would be hoping for a better performance after getting..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:29Published
IPL 2020: RCB vs KKR: Virat Kohli's men take on Eoin Morgan's KKR with an aim to win | Oneindia News [Video]

IPL 2020: RCB vs KKR: Virat Kohli's men take on Eoin Morgan's KKR with an aim to win | Oneindia News

Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will square off against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday (October 21).Both the teams have played nine matches each in this season...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:21Published

Related news from verified sources

Ajit Agarkar: Dhoni should not bat lower than no. 5; Karthik stepping down as KKR skipper not right move

 Former Indian cricketer Ajit Agarkar recently had a tete-a-tete session online and went on to address quite a few questions pertaining to the ongoing IPL 2020...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this