This former India pacer believes replacing Dinesh Karthik with Eoin Morgan as KKR captain was 'wrong'

DNA Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Ajit Agarkar, the former India cricket team pacer and who has played for Kolkata Knight Riders before in the IPL, has said the move to replace Dinesh Karthik with Eoin Morgan as the skipper of the side was a strange and wrong move. Agarkar believes that this move is disruptive for the team which is currently involved in the...
IPL 2020: RCB vs KKR: Virat Kohli's men take on Eoin Morgan's KKR with an aim to win | Oneindia News

IPL 2020: RCB vs KKR: Virat Kohli's men take on Eoin Morgan's KKR with an aim to win | Oneindia News 04:21

 Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will square off against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday (October 21).Both the teams have played nine matches each in this season. While RCB, occupying the third spot in the points table have registered six wins, KKR have secured...

