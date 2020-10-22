This former India pacer believes replacing Dinesh Karthik with Eoin Morgan as KKR captain was 'wrong'
Thursday, 22 October 2020 () Ajit Agarkar, the former India cricket team pacer and who has played for Kolkata Knight Riders before in the IPL, has said the move to replace Dinesh Karthik with Eoin Morgan as the skipper of the side was a strange and wrong move. Agarkar believes that this move is disruptive for the team which is currently involved in the...
