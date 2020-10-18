Global  
 

Lockie Ferguson stars as Kolkata Knight Riders beat SunRisers Hyderabad

Mid-Day Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson on Sunday was the star as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a Super Over at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. This was the third time this season that a match had to be decided with a Super Over but Ferguson ended up making it a farce as he took both of SRH's wickets for just two...
