|
Lockie Ferguson stars as Kolkata Knight Riders beat SunRisers Hyderabad
Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson on Sunday was the star as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a Super Over at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. This was the third time this season that a match had to be decided with a Super Over but Ferguson ended up making it a farce as he took both of SRH's wickets for just two...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this