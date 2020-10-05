IPL 2020: Can't come up the order, says KKR's Eoin Morgan
Monday, 5 October 2020 () England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan, who is playing the role of a finisher for Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing *IPL*, said it is "difficult" to get a spot higher up the order in a team which boasts of so many "match-winners".
Coming in to bat at No.6, Morgan hit an 18-ball 44 to conjure up hopes of a...
Kolkata Knight Riders lost match from Delhi Capitals by 18 runs in Sharjah. Batsman Eoin Morgan praised the Rahul Tripathi's performance by saying, "I think if he bats down the order and produce something like that, and it's almost more difficult situation to go in. It's a huge positive, I think any...