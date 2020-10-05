Global  
 

IPL 2020: Can't come up the order, says KKR's Eoin Morgan

Mid-Day Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan, who is playing the role of a finisher for Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing *IPL*, said it is "difficult" to get a spot higher up the order in a team which boasts of so many "match-winners".

Coming in to bat at No.6, Morgan hit an 18-ball 44 to conjure up hopes of a...
