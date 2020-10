You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'MI bowlers bowled really well,' admits Morgan after defeat



Pat Cummins' gusty half-century and captain Eoin Morgan's cautious 39 run-inning helped Kolkata Knight Riders set up a target of 149 runs for Mumbai Indians. KKR captain Eoin Morgan accepted that the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:37 Published 2 weeks ago IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik praises AB de Villiers' performance after losing match to RCB



Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) marked an 82-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Oct 12. Virat Kohli led-RCB restricted Dinesh Kartik led KKR to 112/9. KKR got a.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:17 Published 2 weeks ago IPL 2020, KKR vs RCB: Dinesh Karthik's side looks to keep winning momentum against Virat Kohli & Co.



In Match 28 of the 2020 Indian Premier League, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to consolidate their position in the top four when they clash on Monday at Sharjah Cricket.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 04:02 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this