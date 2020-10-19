Global  
 

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger hits back at Jose Mourinho with ‘kindergarten’ claim

WorldNews Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger hits back at Jose Mourinho with ‘kindergarten’ claimArsene Wenger has hit back at Jose Mourinho after the Portuguese reopened his war of words with the former Arsenal boss. Wenger’s autobiography, My Life in Red and White, was released last week and contains no mention of Mourinho despite their various duels down the year. When Mourinho was asked about his omission, the Tottenham manager suggested it was because of his superior record to Wenger in head-to-head clashes between the pair.PRE-ORDER (Image credit:...
