Beastie Boys grant Biden campaign use of 'Sabotage.' Here's why that's a big deal for music fans

Biden Holds Nationwide Advantage



The race for the presidency is approaching its end amid a raging pandemic. Democratic nominee Joe Biden maintains a substantial lead over Donald Trump nationwide. This is according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS, reports CNN. Among likely voters, 54% back Biden and 42% Trump. Biden has held a lead in every CNN poll on the matchup since 2019. He has held a statistically significant advantage in every high-quality national poll since the spring.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:45 Published on January 1, 1970