Beastie Boys grant Biden campaign use of 'Sabotage.' Here's why that's a big deal for music fans

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
The Beastie Boys have, for the first time, licensed one of their songs for use in a political ad. The Joe Biden campaign commercial features 1994's "Sabotage."
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics
News video: Biden has big cash advantage over Trump in final stretch

Biden has big cash advantage over Trump in final stretch 01:20

 U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's campaign entered the final stretch of the race with a large cash advantage over President Donald Trump, disclosures filed with the Federal Election Commission showed. Colette Luke has the latest.

