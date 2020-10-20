Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Dancing With the Stars': Chrishell Stause, Jeannie Mai offer emotional stories; huge upset averted

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Eleven celebrity-pro couples hit the dance floor for Week 11 of ABC's 'Dancing With the Stars' Monday. Find out which pair was eliminated.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Chrishell Stause Chrishell Stause

'Tiger King's' Carole Baskin Tops Season 29 of 'Dancing With The Stars' | THR News [Video]

'Tiger King's' Carole Baskin Tops Season 29 of 'Dancing With The Stars' | THR News

Nelly, Chrisell Stause and Anne Heche will also vie for the mirror ball trophy on the ABC competition.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:19Published

Jeannie Mai Jeannie Mai American television personality and stylist


American Broadcasting Company American Broadcasting Company American broadcast television network

'The Bachelorette' Faces Backlash Over "Double Standard" After Strip Dodgeball Date | THR News [Video]

'The Bachelorette' Faces Backlash Over "Double Standard" After Strip Dodgeball Date | THR News

Things got a little risqué on Tuesday's episode of 'The Bachelorette', when star Clare Crawley challenged the men with a game of strip dodgeball. But Bachelor Nation was quick to call out the ABC reality franchise for its "double standard."

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:45Published

Trump lost the ratings battle: What that really means

 Message to Donald Trump’s agent: If he winds up looking for a major network talk show gig after the election, tell him to calm down and exhale. Last week’s..
WorldNews

Biden draws higher ratings than Trump in dueling town halls

 More Americans watched Biden on ABC than Trump on NBC, MSNBC and CNBC combined, according to Nielsen data.
CBS News
Trump: NBC's Guthrie was 'going crazy' [Video]

Trump: NBC's Guthrie was 'going crazy'

Speaking to seniors in Fort Myers, Florida on Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump described his town hall the night before moderated by NBC's Savannah Guthrie as "another night in paradise" and criticized ABC for throwing "soft balls" at his opponent Joe Biden at a dueling event.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:16Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Dancing With the Stars' to feature a Backstreet Boy and a 'Tiger King' star [Video]

'Dancing With the Stars' to feature a Backstreet Boy and a 'Tiger King' star

From a boy band icon to a "Tiger King," star, the new season of "Dancing With the Stars" has something for everyone. The participants and their professional dance partners for Season 29 were revealed..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:30Published

Tweets about this