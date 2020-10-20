Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Champions League: Bruno Fernandes to lead Manchester United against PSG in absence of Harry Maguire

WorldNews Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Champions League: Bruno Fernandes to lead Manchester United against PSG in absence of Harry MaguireParis: Harry Maguire did not travel with the Manchester United squad for Tuesday's Champions League Group H opener away to Paris Saint-Germain as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed Bruno Fernandes will captain the visitors in the French capital. "We're a little bit depleted but we've got more than enough...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Man United without Cavani and Maguire for PSG trip

Man United without Cavani and Maguire for PSG trip 02:02

 Manchester United will be without Edinson Cavani and Harry Maguire for their Champions League opener against PSG, with Bruno Fernandes captaining the side.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

UEFA Champions League UEFA Champions League European association football tournament

Messi's form could be better - Koeman

 Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman says star player Lionel Messi's performances "could be better" as they start their Champions League campaign.
BBC News
Chelsea v Sevilla: Champions League match preview [Video]

Chelsea v Sevilla: Champions League match preview

This is the first time Chelsea and Sevilla have faced each other in aChampions League. Take a look at the stats here.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published

Manchester United F.C. Manchester United F.C. Association football club

Tottenham want Son to sign new deal - Tuesday's football gossip

 Spurs want Son to sign a new deal, Ings close to new Saints contract, Jones set for United exit, plus more.
BBC News
Paris St Germain v Manchester United match preview [Video]

Paris St Germain v Manchester United match preview

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United side face the daunting task ofChampions League finalists Paris St Germain in their first match in thecompetition this season.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:18Published

Ole Gunnar Solskjær Ole Gunnar Solskjær

Man Utd's season starts now - Solskjaer after comeback win

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United's season starts now after "inspirational" captain Harry Maguire led a comeback win at Newcastle.
BBC News
Solskjaer: We know we've started the season badly [Video]

Solskjaer: We know we've started the season badly

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks ahead to his side's PremierLeague clash with Newcastle, as they look to bounce back from a 6-1 homedefeat to Spurs before the international break.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published

Harry Maguire: Manchester United defender will bounce back from England red card, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says captain Harry Maguire will "bounce back" from his recent poor spell of form and England red card.
BBC News

Harry Maguire Harry Maguire English association football player


Bruno Fernandes Bruno Fernandes Portuguese footballer


Paris Saint-Germain F.C. Paris Saint-Germain F.C. French professional football club

Manchester United train ahead of PSG Champions League clash [Video]

Manchester United train ahead of PSG Champions League clash

Manchester United prepare for PSG

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:55Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Maguire, Cavani, Greenwood to miss PSG clash [Video]

Maguire, Cavani, Greenwood to miss PSG clash

Manchester United's squad is "a little bit depleted" ahead of Tuesday's Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain, says manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:28Published
Edinson Cavani takes part in Manchester United training for the first time [Video]

Edinson Cavani takes part in Manchester United training for the first time

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani takes part in his first training session forManchester United after signing for the club on deadline day.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Gareth Southgate backs Harry Maguire after red card [Video]

Gareth Southgate backs Harry Maguire after red card

Gareth Southgate threw his support behind Harry Maguire after the out-of-sortsdefender’s costly sending off in England’s shock Nations League loss toDenmark. Three days on from impressively coming..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published

Related news from verified sources

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hails Harry Maguire’s ‘very good performance’ at Newcastle

 Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised Harry Maguire after he put a difficult spell behind him with a commanding display in victory at Newcastle.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Daily StartalkSPORTThe Sport Review

Manchester United's season starts now, says boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United's season starts now after "inspirational" captain Harry Maguire led a comeback win at Newcastle.
BBC Sport

Bruno Fernandes to captain Manchester United at PSG in absence of Harry Maguire

 Bruno Fernandes will captain Manchester United for the first time as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s “depleted” side kick off their Champions League campaign...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Mid-DaytalkSPORTThe Sport Review

Tweets about this