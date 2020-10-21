Champions League: Rashford hits winner as Manchester United beat PSG

Global  
 

Champions League: Rashford hits winner as Manchester United beat PSGParis: Marcus Rashford once again sank Paris Saint-Germain after netting the decisive goal in a 2-1 Champions League win in the French capital, while Barcelona sent a message with a thumping 5-1 victory over Ferencvaros. Rashford, who scored the winning spot-kick when United knocked PSG out in 2019, drilled home a low shot three minutes from the end which won a thrilling Group H contest at a near-empty Parc des Princes. United had taken the lead in the 23rd minute when Bruno Fernandes slotted home from the spot at the second attempt, but Anthony Martial inexplicably headed Neymar’s corner into his own net 10 minutes after the break. The rest of the match was an end-to-end affair with both...
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Man United without Cavani and Maguire for PSG trip

Man United without Cavani and Maguire for PSG trip 02:02

 Manchester United will be without Edinson Cavani and Harry Maguire for their Champions League opener against PSG, with Bruno Fernandes captaining the side.

