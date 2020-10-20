|
New Yorker's Jeffrey Toobin exposes himself in Zoom call
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
The New Yorker magazine suspends Jeffrey Toobin who apologises for "an embarrassingly stupid mistake".
