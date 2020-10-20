Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Yorker's Jeffrey Toobin exposes himself in Zoom call

BBC News Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
The New Yorker magazine suspends Jeffrey Toobin who apologises for "an embarrassingly stupid mistake".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Indecent Proposal? Jeffrey Toobin Exposed The Contents Of His Legal Briefs On Zoom Call

Indecent Proposal? Jeffrey Toobin Exposed The Contents Of His Legal Briefs On Zoom Call 00:38

 The New Yorker magazine has suspended staff writer Jeffrey Toobin for exposing himself while on a Zoom call. According to Business Insider, Toobin's ménage à moi reportedly took place before members of the New Yorker and WNYC radio. Witnesses say Toobin appeared to take another call at one point...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jeffrey Toobin Jeffrey Toobin

Jeffrey Toobin suspended by The New Yorker, on leave from CNN

 Vice reported earlier Monday that Toobin had exposed himself during a Zoom meeting with staffers of the New Yorker and WNYC radio.
CBS News

Legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin suspended by the New Yorker for 'personal' reasons

 Author-commentator Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended by the New Yorker and is stepping away from his job as CNN's senior legal analyst pending what the cable..
New Zealand Herald

New Yorker writer and CNN pundit Jeffrey Toobin suspended while nude Zoom mishap is investigated

 Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended while his bosses investigate an embarrassing Zoom mishap.
USATODAY.com

Jeffrey Toobin Is Suspended by New Yorker After Zoom Incident

 In a statement, the magazine said it was investigating a matter involving the author and CNN legal analyst.
NYTimes.com

The New Yorker The New Yorker American weekly magazine

Jeffrey Toobin's 'Embarrassingly Stupid' Zoom Exposure Fail Gets Him Suspended

 Jeffrey Toobin is learning about the pitfalls of Zoom calls in the worst possible way ... and "The New Yorker" has suspended him for his blunder. The lawyer,..
TMZ.com

Zoom Video Communications Zoom Video Communications American video communications company

Penketh Parish Council chair apologises for abusive outburst

 David Simm's "disgusting remarks" were caught on camera during a Zoom meeting last week.
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

Legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin on why Mueller's Russia probe failed [Video]

Legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin on why Mueller's Russia probe failed

Legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin takes Larry inside his new book, "True Crimes and Misdemeanors," which examines the flaws in Robert Mueller's Russia probe and how Donald Trump ultimately triumphed.

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 25:43Published

Tweets about this

DJDREK84

D-REK Big Bird talks new Sesame Street podcast 'Foley & Friends,' life in lockdown and birdseed banana bread https://t.co/xi3wZsUEav 3 days ago

usatodaylife

USA TODAY Life Big Bird talks new Sesame Street podcast 'Foley & Friends,' life in lockdown and birdseed banana bread https://t.co/m3mnXPYdqH 5 days ago

FionaMcKitty

Fiona McKitty Big Bird talks new Sesame Street podcast 'Foley & Friends,' life in lockdown and birdseed banana bread https://t.co/5iuSFxuM5s via @usatoday 6 days ago