Jeffrey Toobin suspended by the New Yorker, steps away from CNN
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 () Author-commentator Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended by the New Yorker and is stepping away from his job as CNN's senior legal analyst pending what the cable network is calling a "personal matter."Vice reported earlier Monday that Toobin had exposed himself during a Zoom meeting with staffers of the New Yorker and WNYC radio.
