Jeffrey Toobin suspended by the New Yorker, steps away from CNN

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Author-commentator Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended by the New Yorker and is stepping away from his job as CNN's senior legal analyst pending what the cable network is calling a "personal matter."Vice reported earlier Monday that Toobin had exposed himself during a Zoom meeting with staffers of the New Yorker and WNYC radio.
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: CNN Analyst Jeffrey Toobin Caught Masturbating During Zoom Chat

CNN Analyst Jeffrey Toobin Caught Masturbating During Zoom Chat 00:40

 CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended by the New Yorker magazine. During a Zoom chat with the New York editorial staff Toobin was caught on camera masturbating. Colleagues say Toobin had a second video chat open while he pleasured himself, unaware he was still on with the New Yorker and...

