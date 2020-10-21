Pakistan army to probe troops' role in arrest of politician

Watch: People from Gilgit Baltistan, PoK region protest against Pakistan



People from Gilgit Baltistan held demonstrations across the region and in major towns of Pakistan against Islamabad's clampdown on people's civil and political rights. Demanding the immediate release of the rights activists who have been sentenced on trumped-up charges, the protesters have launched a massive resistance drive in the wake of Islamabad's attempts to change the political status of occupied Gilgit Baltistan. In Muzaffarabad city of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), a massive protest was organized on Sunday by the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front and Student Liberation Front against the government's decision to make Gilgit Baltistan a province. "We are not going to give up until all activists are released from prisons. We all are ready to be arrested. We are waiting for the next move of the Asian-i-Hunza Rihaee Committee. Whenever they give a call, we will hold widespread protests across Diamer, Darel to Khunjerab border. We will hold demonstrations across Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. If required, we will go on strike," said a leader of the Gilgit Baltistan Youth Alliance, Karachi.

