Pakistan army to probe troops' role in arrest of politician
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's army chief Tuesday ordered an investigation into allegations that a was kidnapped by army troops to force him to order the arrest of the son-in-law of exiled former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. In a statement, the military said army chief Gen. ordered the military commander in the port city of Karachi to begin a probe into the accusation. The development comes a day after...
