Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pakistan army to probe troops' role in arrest of politician

WorldNews Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Pakistan army to probe troops' role in arrest of politicianISLAMABAD: Pakistan's army chief Tuesday ordered an investigation into allegations that a was kidnapped by army troops to force him to order the arrest of the son-in-law of exiled former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. In a statement, the military said army chief Gen. ordered the military commander in the port city of Karachi to begin a probe into the accusation. The development comes a day after...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Pakistan Pakistan Country in South Asia

Principle of self-determination continues to be deliberately misused by particular delegation: India slams Pak at UN

 In a thinly-veiled reference to Pakistan, India said the principle of self-determination continues to be "deliberately misinterpreted and misused" by a..
IndiaTimes

Farooq Abdullah turns 83: Look at 5 controversial statements made by veteran politician

 In his long political career, Farooq Abdullah has courted several controversies with his comments on Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir, among others.
DNA
‘No anti-India slogans will be raised in JNU’: Adityanath at Bihar poll rally [Video]

‘No anti-India slogans will be raised in JNU’: Adityanath at Bihar poll rally

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday forayed into battleground Bihar where he asked people to vote the NDA back to power, drawing upon Prime Minister Narendra Modis mass appeal and the BJPs ability to walk the talk on Ayodhya, Kashmir and Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. This is Modis India, where even chants of Bharat Tere Tukde Honge (India may you go to pieces) inside the JNU campus will not be tolerated, said Adityanath referring to the students protests of 2016 which left many activists booked for sedition. He also harped on Modis welfare measures like the Jan Dhan scheme, the Ujjawala Yojana, the Ayushman Bharat Yojana and housing for the poor. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:50Published

Nawaz Sharif Nawaz Sharif Pakistani businessman and politician (born 1949)

Opposition put up 'big power show' against Pakistan PM Imran Khan [Video]

Opposition put up 'big power show' against Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Opposition parties unite to protest against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on October 16. Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), Pakistan Peoples Party, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl united hands for the protest. A large number of people gathered in Gujranwala city of Punjab Province for a massive opposition rally. People shouted the slogan, 'Vote ko, Izzat do.' Opposition parties have accused Pakistan Army of rigging the 2018 elections that brought Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party to power. Former PM Nawaz Sharif also graced the power show via video conferencing.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:53Published

Islamabad Islamabad Capital of Pakistan

Pak likely to remain in FATF 'grey list', fails to fulfill six key mandates

 This will become a major problem for Pakistan as it will become difficult for Islamabad to procure financial aid from the International Monetary Fund (IMF),..
DNA
Pakistan's opposition parties unite to rally against PM Imran Khan [Video]

Pakistan's opposition parties unite to rally against PM Imran Khan

A group of 11 major opposition parties in Pakistan have joined hands to raise their protest against the ruling Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). A large number of people gathered in Gujranwala city of Punjab Province for a massive opposition rally on Friday. The government even blocked the roads to Gujranwala to flog the opposition rally. On September 20, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was formed by 11 opposition parties to launch a three-phased anti-government movement under an "action plan". It includes countrywide public meetings, protest demonstrations and rallies followed by a 'decisive long march' towards Islamabad in January 2021. Opposition leaders are also seeking no-confidence motions and mass resignations from Parliament for 'the selected' prime minister's resignation. Opposition parties have accused Pakistan Army of rigging the 2018 elections that brought Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party to power.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:57Published

India strongly denies sending any message seeking talks with Pak

 The government strongly denied Thursday it had sent any message to Islamabad for dialogue noting that PM Imran Khan's security adviser was commenting on India's..
IndiaTimes

Karachi Karachi Metropolis in Sindh, Pakistan

Pakistan's opposition parties hold massive rally against PM Imran Khan [Video]

Pakistan's opposition parties hold massive rally against PM Imran Khan

Pakistani opposition leaders Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Maryam Nawaz, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Mehmood Khan Achakzai and Mohsin Dawar held massive rally against Prime Minister Imran Khan led-government on Sunday. The joint opposition front Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) arrived at Karachi's Bagh-e-Jinnah for the second power show here. Thousands of people assembled for the anti-government rally. People were seen waving opposition parties flag and raising slogans. This is second such rally after the one held in Gujranwala on October 16.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:35Published

Pakistan foils attempt to smuggle endangered falcons

 Karachi: Pakistani authorities said on Saturday they had foiled an attempt to smuggle dozens of endangered falcons worth more than one million dollars out of the..
WorldNews
Watch: People from Gilgit Baltistan, PoK region protest against Pakistan [Video]

Watch: People from Gilgit Baltistan, PoK region protest against Pakistan

People from Gilgit Baltistan held demonstrations across the region and in major towns of Pakistan against Islamabad's clampdown on people's civil and political rights. Demanding the immediate release of the rights activists who have been sentenced on trumped-up charges, the protesters have launched a massive resistance drive in the wake of Islamabad's attempts to change the political status of occupied Gilgit Baltistan. In Muzaffarabad city of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), a massive protest was organized on Sunday by the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front and Student Liberation Front against the government's decision to make Gilgit Baltistan a province. "We are not going to give up until all activists are released from prisons. We all are ready to be arrested. We are waiting for the next move of the Asian-i-Hunza Rihaee Committee. Whenever they give a call, we will hold widespread protests across Diamer, Darel to Khunjerab border. We will hold demonstrations across Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. If required, we will go on strike," said a leader of the Gilgit Baltistan Youth Alliance, Karachi.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:18Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Army reveals Pak's terror plan, days after Rajnath slammed China-Pak 'mission' [Video]

Army reveals Pak's terror plan, days after Rajnath slammed China-Pak 'mission'

Indian Army revealed Pakistan's plan to push terrorists across LoC days after the govt's China-Pakistan joint 'mission' revelation. Army said Intel suggests around 250 terrorists are waiting to..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:24Published
How can India counter China-Pakistan joint 'mission' amid Ladakh tension? [Video]

How can India counter China-Pakistan joint 'mission' amid Ladakh tension?

As tension between India and China along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh persists, the former's defence minister Rajnath Singh said that Beijing and Islamabad are creating a border dispute 'under..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:27Published
Pakistan violates ceasefire in two sectors along LoC in J&K's Poonch [Video]

Pakistan violates ceasefire in two sectors along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Pakistan troops shelled mortars in two sectors along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. A defence spokesperson said that Pakistan violated ceasefire by firing with arms &..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:04Published

Related news from verified sources

'Civil War' like situation in Pakistan after reports of Army kidnapping Sindh police chief

 Pakistan Army chief General Bajwa on Tuesday ordered an enquiry into rumours that Sindh police chief was kidnapped by army. 
Zee News Also reported by •DNA

At least 15 dead in stampede near Pakistan consulate in Afghanistan

 Over 3,000 Afghans had congregated to collect tokens needed to apply for a visa to travel to Pakistan.
Khaleej Times Also reported by •IndiaTimesNews24

Pakistan army to probe troops' role in arrest of politician

Pakistan army to probe troops' role in arrest of politician ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's army chief Tuesday ordered an investigation into allegations that a was kidnapped by army troops to force him to order the arrest of the...
WorldNews Also reported by •Eurasia Review

Tweets about this