Iceland PM keeps her cool as earthquake disrupts interview

BBC News Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Katrín Jakobsdóttir kept calm as a 5.5 magnitude earthquake interrupted a live TV interview.
News video: Earthquake disrupts interview with Iceland's PM

Earthquake disrupts interview with Iceland's PM 00:42

 An earthquake in Iceland briefly disrupted an interview between Washington Post foreign affairs columnist David Ignatius and Iceland Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir.

