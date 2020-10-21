Global  
 

Fact-check: No, Indian tricolour was not waved during PAK's Karachi rally against Imran Khan govt

Wednesday, 21 October 2020
Fact-check: No, Indian tricolour was not waved during PAK's Karachi rally against Imran Khan govtIn the backdrop of Pakistan witnessing massive rallies and protests led by the opposition against Prime Minister Imran Khan, an image has emerged on social media leaving people of both countries astonished. The image reveals that amid a massive Karachi rally an Indian flag is being waved against the Imran Khan-led government. But the claims of the tricolour being waved at the rally is false. Scroll down to find out the truth behind the...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Pakistan's opposition parties hold massive rally against PM Imran Khan

Pakistan's opposition parties hold massive rally against PM Imran Khan 01:35

 Pakistani opposition leaders Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Maryam Nawaz, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Mehmood Khan Achakzai and Mohsin Dawar held massive rally against Prime Minister Imran Khan led-government on Sunday. The joint opposition front Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) arrived at Karachi's...

Two parallel governments controlling Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif [Video]

Two parallel governments controlling Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif

Former prime minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif reacted sharply on abduction of Sindh inspector general of police (IGP) and later arrest of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Safdar Awan, his son-in-law in Karachi. He said, "Two parallel governments are controlling Pakistan. People should know who picked up the (Sindh Police) IG, who made him register the FIR and who made the police to arrest him (his son-in-law Safdar)." Recently, political parties including Jamiat Ulema-e Islam under the banner joint opposition alliance--Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-- protested against Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Government and demanded his resignation. Maryam Nawaz's husband Safdar Awan was arrested from his hotel room.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:31Published

DNA Special: 'Untold' story of India-Pakistan war of October 22, 1947

 On October 22, 1947, thousands of tribals from Pakistan attacked Kashmir and started moving from Muzaffarabad to Srinagar, defeating Raja Hari Singh's State..
DNA

India buzzes with fake news of 'civil war' in Pakistan

 Who was behind rumours that police and troops were fighting in Karachi, and what was the motive?
BBC News
India calls Pakistan 'safe havens for terror entities' ahead of FATF test [Video]

India calls Pakistan 'safe havens for terror entities' ahead of FATF test

As global anti-terror watchdog FATF reviews Pakistan's performance in curbing terror-financing, India on Thursday said the neighbouring country continues to provide safe havens to terror entities as well as UN-designated terrorists. Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Anurag Srivastava said Pakistan has addressed only 21 out of 27 "action items" prescribed by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to contain terror financing. The FATF began its three-day virtual plenary meeting on Wednesday in which it is reviewing Pakistan's performance in implementation of the action plan recommended by it to choke channels of funding to the terror groups operating from the country. "As is well known, Pakistan continues to provide safe havens to terrorist entities and individuals and has also not yet taken any action against several terrorist entities and individuals including those proscribed by the UNSC such as Masood Azhar, Dawood Ibrahim, Zakir-ur-Rahman Lakhvi etc," Srivastava added. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:58Published

Pakistan army to probe troops' role in arrest of politician

 ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's army chief Tuesday ordered an investigation into allegations that a was kidnapped by army troops to force him to order the arrest of the..
WorldNews

