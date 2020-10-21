Global  
 

Stan Van Gundy Hired as Coach of the Pelicans

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Van Gundy, who will take his fourth head coaching job, had most recently been an analyst for TNT and one of the most politically outspoken figures in professional sports through his Twitter account.
