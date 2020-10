Ghislaine Maxwell denied arranging girls for Prince Andrew in newly released deposition Thursday, 22 October 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend denied introducing Britain's Prince Andrew to underage sex partners in a defensive and combative deposition made public Thursday, calling the prince's accuser an "awful fantasist." 👓 View full article

