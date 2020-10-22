The names of powerful and wealthy men, including Prince Andrew, redacted in unsealed documents from Ghislaine Maxwell's deposition testimony
Thursday, 22 October 2020 () As mentioned earlier today, 400+ pages of deposition testimony from a now-settled civil suit between Virginia Roberts Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffery Epstein’s alleged madam, were unsealed and made public this morning. Journalists are now poring over details. Not surprisingly, Ghislaine denie...
A U.S. appeals court on Monday dealt Ghislaine Maxwell a blow by refusing to block the release of a deposition she gave concerning her relationship with the late financier and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Gloria Tso reports.