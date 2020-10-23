|
'Abraham Lincoln here': Joe Biden jabs Donald Trump for comparing himself to 16th president during debate exchange
Trump has a history of comparing himself to Lincoln. But after a jab from Biden, Trump clarified, "I didn't say 'I'm Abraham Lincoln.'"
