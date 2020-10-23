Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Halloween attractions in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia: 'Scary-yet-safe' amid COVID-19

USATODAY.com Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Here's how Eastern State Penitentiary, Six Flags Great Adventure and more are adapting to life under COVID-19.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: New Jersey, Connecticut Qualify For Tri-State Area’s Coronavirus Travel Advisory With Rising Infection Rates

New Jersey, Connecticut Qualify For Tri-State Area’s Coronavirus Travel Advisory With Rising Infection Rates 02:07

 There were around 1,200 new positive cases Monday in New Jersey. That number has nearly doubled since last month. CBS2's John Dias reports.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

New York City New York City Largest city in the United States

NYPD, LAPD Worried About Election Day Protests Turning Violent

 Cops in New York City and Los Angeles are worried about Election Day protests devolving into chaos ... even though police brass are saying the opposite. Here's..
TMZ.com

A viral dance video, and an NY quarantine bubble

 The pandemic has made it difficult for performers to continue working, but a project that the Dance Theatre of Harlem has adopted is a bright spot in challenging..
USATODAY.com

With Billions at Stake, New York Sues Trump Over ‘Anarchist’ Label

 New York City, Seattle and Portland, Ore., all so-called “anarchist jurisdictions,” are trying to stop the Trump administration from withholding federal..
NYTimes.com

Richard in 'The Blue Lagoon' 'Memba Him?!

 New York native Christopher Atkins was only 19 years old when he landed his first big acting role as the scantily clad cousin Richard Lestrange -- who knocks up..
TMZ.com

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Drivers are ready to see fans at this weekend's Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg [Video]

Drivers are ready to see fans at this weekend's Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

The Grand Prix of St. Petersburg was originally scheduled for March 15th, but COVID-19 pushed it back to October 25th. Story: https://bit.ly/2FRDhoX

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:22Published
Agriculture Secretary Eustice announces new sewage testing [Video]

Agriculture Secretary Eustice announces new sewage testing

Secretary of State for Agriculture George Eustice has announced a new water testing scheme where waste water from treatment plants will be tested for Covid-19. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:11Published

Covid: Bolton MP Yasmin Qureshi discharged from hospital

 Yasmin Qureshi says she has had "excellent care" in hospital, after testing positive for Covid-19.
BBC News

Coronavirus updates: Chicago curfew begins Friday night; Pfizer adds teens to vaccine trial; NBA Draft to go virtual; 223K US deaths

 Chicago imposes 10 p.m. curfew for two weeks. Wyoming reports 10,000th case. Southwest Airlines to start filling middle seats. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com

Philadelphia Philadelphia Largest city in Pennsylvania

Trump Campaign Draws Rebuke for Surveilling Philadelphia Voters

 President Trump’s campaign has been videotaping voters at ballot drop boxes, a tactic that could amount to illegal voter intimidation, Pennsylvania’s..
NYTimes.com
Obama blasts Trump in 2020 campaign trail debut [Video]

Obama blasts Trump in 2020 campaign trail debut

Former President Barack Obama returned to the campaign trail on Wednesday with a blistering attack on Donald Trump with less than two weeks to go before the Republican president's Election Day face-off with Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Gloria Tso reports

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:43Published

Obama blasts Trump's tweets, track record in 2020 campaign trail debut

 PHILADELPHIA/GASTONIA, N.C. - Former President Barack Obama returned to the campaign trail on Wednesday with a blistering attack on Donald Trump with less than..
WorldNews

New Jersey New Jersey State in the northeastern United States

New York lieutenant governor on new coronavirus surge in the northeastern U.S.

 The northeast region of the U.S. is experiencing a surge of the coronavirus, and governors from New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut are urging citizens to stop..
CBS News

Watch live: N.J. governor speaks amid new COVID-19 surge

 The state reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases for four days straight, and the governor announced Wednesday he was self-quarantining.
CBS News

Chris Christie says he should have worn a mask at White House

 "I mistook the bubble of security around the president for a viral safe zone. I was wrong," the former New Jersey governor wrote.
CBS News

In New Jersey's most segregated county, racism and coronavirus made a 'vicious circle'

 Housing segregation made New Jersey ripe for the pandemic's spread. In this six-part series, USA TODAY investigates how racism fuels COVID-19 deaths.
 
USATODAY.com

Eastern State Penitentiary Eastern State Penitentiary


Six Flags Great Adventure Six Flags Great Adventure Theme park in Jackson, New Jersey

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mayor De Blasio Discusses Coronavirus Outbreak, Halloween Plans, Micro Clusters And More [Video]

Mayor De Blasio Discusses Coronavirus Outbreak, Halloween Plans, Micro Clusters And More

Mayor Bill de Blasio gave a briefing about New York City's continuing fight against the coronavirus. He discussed Halloween plans and the city's handling of "micro-clusters."

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 45:03Published
Cuomo Says Putting N.J., Conn. On Travel Advisory List Just Not Feasible [Video]

Cuomo Says Putting N.J., Conn. On Travel Advisory List Just Not Feasible

Though both have seen upticks in coronavirus infections of late, the governor says at this point all he's willing to do is advise residents of those states to avoid non-essential travel to New York...

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:51Published
More States Added To Tri-State Travel Advisory List [Video]

More States Added To Tri-State Travel Advisory List

There are now 43 states on the list. Travelers from those states must quarantine for 14 days while in the Tri-State Area.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:15Published

Related news from verified sources

New Jersey judge throws out Trump campaign mail-in ballot lawsuit

 A federal judge in New Jersey Thursday threw out an August lawsuit filed by the Trump campaign in relation to mail-in voting.  
FOXNews.com Also reported by •NYTimes.com

Halloween attractions in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia: 'Scary-yet-safe' amid COVID-19

 Here's how Eastern State Penitentiary, Six Flags Great Adventure and more are adapting to life under COVID-19.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Gothamist

NJ House race between Kennedy, Van Drew garnering national attention

 The race for the House of Representatives in New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District is drawing national attention, with Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew facing...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •NYTimes.com

Tweets about this