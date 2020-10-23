Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sir David Attenborough warns of climate 'crisis moment'

WorldNews Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Sir David Attenborough warns of climate 'crisis moment'"The moment of crisis has come" in efforts to tackle climate change, Sir David Attenborough has warned. According to the renowned naturalist and broadcaster, "we have been putting things off for year after year". "As I speak, south east Australia is on fire. Why? Because the temperatures of the Earth are increasing," he said. Sir David's comments came in a BBC News interview to launch a year of special coverage on the subject of climate change. Scientists say climate change is one of several factors behind the Australian fires; others include how forests are managed and natural patterns in the weather. Sir David told me it was "palpable nonsense"...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: TomoNews US - Published
News video: 'Boaty McBoatface': The RSS Sir David Attenborough sets sail

'Boaty McBoatface': The RSS Sir David Attenborough sets sail 01:55

 BIRKENHEAD, ENGLAND — The cutting-edge polar research ship the RRS Sir David Attenborough — which the British public attempted to name "Boaty McBoatface" — has set sail for the first time, in an event widely covered by the British media. The 122-meter-long vessel will conduct sea trials...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

David Attenborough David Attenborough British broadcaster and naturalist

Sir David Attenborough says Covid-19 is 'threat to environment'

 Sir David Attenborough and Greta Thunberg speak to each other at a virtual wildlife film festival.
BBC News
Prince William and David Attenborough launching $65 million Earthshot environmental prize fund [Video]

Prince William and David Attenborough launching $65 million Earthshot environmental prize fund

Prince William has teamed up with broadcasting legend David Attenborough to launch a £50 million pound Earthshot prize fund for those who invent solutions to environmental problems.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published
Celebrities, activists and experts named as Earthshot Prize judges [Video]

Celebrities, activists and experts named as Earthshot Prize judges

The Duke of Cambridge has launched a £50 million environmental prize that willmake five £1 million awards each year until 2030 to solutions to environmentalproblems. A council of campaigners, diplomats and celebrities will decide onthe prizes. Speaking to Sir David Attenborough to mark the launch, PrinceWilliam said he had been inspired to take on environmental causes by the Dukeof Edinburgh and Prince of Wales. Prince Philip was closely involved with theWorld Wildlife Fund for several decades, and Prince Charles has often spokenabout his concern over climate change.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:35Published

BBC News (TV channel) BBC News (TV channel) British 24-hour television news channel

UK to ban sale of carrier-locked phones from December 2021

 Photo by Paul Zinken/picture alliance via Getty Images

The UK’s communications regulator Ofcom is banning phone carriers from selling locked..
The Verge

In Nigeria, deadly crackdown on protests is followed by more unrest

 Protests against police brutality in Nigeria resulted in bloodshed after government forces opened fire. Now officials are blaming vandals and looters for..
CBS News

Covid 19 coronavirus: British journalist Martin Bashir 'seriously unwell'

 Veteran UK journalist Martin Bashir is "seriously unwell" with coronavirus-related complications, the BBC has said.The 57-year-old, best known for his 1995..
New Zealand Herald

U.K. businesses brace for new lockdown measures as COVID-19 cases surge

 Businesses in parts of the U.K. are worried about the impact of new COVID-19 restrictions, as cases continue to rise. Jessica Parker from our partners at BBC..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

RRS Sir David Attenborough leaves shipyard for first time [Video]

RRS Sir David Attenborough leaves shipyard for first time

The UK’s most advanced polar research vessel – the RRS Sir David Attenborough– has left its shipyard on Wednesday to begin technical sea trials beforecommencing service in a year’s time.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published
RRS Sir David Attenborough to leave shipyard [Video]

RRS Sir David Attenborough to leave shipyard

The UK’s most advanced polar research vessel – the RRS Sir David Attenborough– is set to leave its shipyard on Wednesday to begin technical sea trialsbefore commencing service in a year’s time...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published
Sir David Attenborough polar ship to begin sea trials [Video]

Sir David Attenborough polar ship to begin sea trials

The Sir David Attenborough leaves the shipyard in Birkenhead to begin sea trials. It's all part of the preparations ahead of a research trip to the Antarctic in 2021.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:13Published

Tweets about this