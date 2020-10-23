PM Modi should speak on Chirag Paswan, Covid-19 deaths at rally: Pappu Yadav
Friday, 23 October 2020 () PATNA: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rallies in Bihar on Friday, Jan Adhikar Party Chief Pappu Yadav said that PM Modi should speak out on Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan, joblessness and COVID-19 deaths in Bihar. "PM should speak out today on Chirag Paswan, joblessness, migrants issue and...
Chirag Paswan sought a temple in honour of Hindu goddess Sita in Bihar's Sitamarhi. He said that the Sita temple should be more grand than the Ram temple currently under construction in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. The Lok Janshakti Party chief made the comments while offering prayers at Punaura Dham. He...
PM Modi spoke at the inauguration ceremony of the three-day National Conference on Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, and said that ‘dynastic corruption’ is a big impediment in the progress of the country. ‘Today, I am going to mention another big challenge before you. This challenge has been gradually growing in the past decades and has taken a formidable form in the country. This is the challenge of dynastic corruption that is, corruption which is carried forward by one generation after another,’ PM Modi said. The Prime Minister also added that ‘dynastic corruption’ had become a part of political tradition in some states. The prime minister said there is a need to have systemic checks, effective audits, capacity building and training against corruption. ‘Be it corruption, economic offences, drugs network, money laundering, terrorism or terror funding, all these are connected to each other. So, we need to work together with a holistic approach against corruption, through systemic checks, effective audits and capacity building and training,’ the Prime Minister said. Watch the full video for all the details.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that due to Direct Benefit Transfer over Rs 1 lakh 70 thousand crore being saved from going into wrong hands. "We can say that country has left behind the era of scams," said Modi. "Now through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer), poor get 100% benefits of govt schemes, they get it directly in their bank accounts. Due to DBT, over Rs 1 lakh 70 thousand cr being saved from going into wrong hands. Today, we can say that country has left behind the era of scams," added Modi. He addressed people while taking part in the inauguration ceremony of the National Conference on Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, via video conferencing.
National president Lok Janshakti Party Chirag Paswan reacted on his video him instructing on how to shoot his video in front of his father's photo. He said that he didn't expect Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to do such low-level politics. "He's scared he'll go to jail in my government," said Paswan. "Don't know with what motive the clip (of Chirag Paswan shooting campaign video in front of his father's photo) is being spread. I need to prove I'm sad on my father's death? Didn't expect CM to do such low-level politics. He's scared he'll go to jail in my government," said Paswan.
Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan questioned over JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha's 'jamura' remark and asked then who is the Madari? He further said that it is important to keep a control on language. Chirag Paswan said, "Who is Madari here? Is he calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi, madari because they have only said that I work on his direction. Today if they are calling me 'Jamura' so tell this also that on whose direction is this 'Jamura' working. It is very important to keep a control on your language. You have problem with Chirag Paswan because he talks about sending you behind the bars, so you are so frustrated from that, you end up insulting the Prime Minister."
While the upcoming Bihar election is being seen as a battle between Nitish Kumar led NDA and the Mahagathbandhan led by Tejashwi Yadav, there are several other claimants for the coveted post of Chief Minister. The LJP by parting ways with the NDA in Bihar has added a new dimension to the polls, several other alliances have also been floating around and have declared their own Chief Ministerial faces. While Chirag Paswan himself has not directly spoken about being a Chief Ministerial candidate, many within his party have called him a contender. Additionally, many pundits believe that the BJP could push out the JDU and form a government with Chirag as CM after polls. Other candidates who are eyeing the Chief Minister’s post are former Union Minister and RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha. He has been projected as the CM face by the Grand Democratic Secular Alliance, while Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav is the CM candidate of the People’s Democratic Alliance. Another Chief Ministerial candidate is Pushpam Priya Choudhary, the chief of the Plurals Party. Watch the full video for all the details.
Sanjay Raut said that Shiv Sena will contest on 40-50 seats in Bihar Assembly polls. He added that no final decision has, however, been taken on pre-poll alliance yet. Raut said that local parties, including that of Pappu Yadav, want to talk to Shiv Sena. The Shiv Sena MP added that he will visit Patna next week to meet local parties. RJD-led Mahagathbandhan in Bihar comprises Congress and Left parties. While BJP-JDU alliance has agreed upon sharing 121-122 seats in the polls, Lok Janshakti Party led by Chirag Paswan has decided to go solo. Elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be held in three phases. Bihar will vote on October 28, November 3, November 7 and the counting will take place on November 10.
One person was killed and several were injured after police allegedly opened fire following ruckus during a procession of Goddess Durga on October 26 in Bihar's Munger. The police claimed that the person died when someone from the crowd fired. Police resorted to baton charge on a group carrying Goddess Durga for the immersion. The injured were rushed to nearby hospital. Around 20 policemen also sustained injuries during stone pelting. The police also recovered three 'desi kattas' (country-made pistols) with some live cartridges. Speaking on the heartbreaking incident, city's Superintendent of Police Lipi Singh said that unidentified person from the crowd fired leading to man's death. "During Durga puja immersion, some anti-social elements restored to stone pelting which injured 20 policemen after this someone from the crowd fired leading to one death. Situation is under control," said Singh after the violent clash.
Citizens of Bihar are ready to choose their next state government as the assembly polls will kick start from October 28. The first phase will see 71 of the 243 seats go to polls. Polling parties in Gaya left for their respective polling stations after collecting EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) and VVPATs (Voter Verified Paper Audit Trails) ahead of voting for the first phase of polling. Gaya's District Magistrate Abhishek Singh informed that more than 20,000 polling personnel and around 18,000 police officers have been deployed for smooth functioning of polling process. Bihar will vote in three phases of which first begins on October 28, and the next two phases of voting will take place on November 03 and November 08. Counting of votes will take place on November 11.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday said that besides unemployment, inflation is the biggest issue in Bihar Assembly Elections as onion prices are skyrocketing."Inflation is the..
