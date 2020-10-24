Man Utd vs Chelsea Premier League: Live streaming, MUN v CHE Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV
Saturday, 24 October 2020 (
21 hours ago) MUN vs CHE Dream11 Team - Pick My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Man Utd vs Chelsea Dream11 Team Player List, MUN Dream11 Team Player List, CHE Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Man Utd vs Chelsea Head to Head.
Frank Lampard says Maguire tackle was a "clear penalty"
Post-match press conference with Chelsea boss Frank Lampard following the 0-0draw with Manchester United. Lampard reflected on VAR and says Maguire tacklewas a "clear penalty"
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 5 hours ago
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Man United should have won
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said "if there was to be a winner it should have been uswith those chances" in his post-match press conference following a 0-0 drawwith Frank Lampard's Chelsea.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:07 Published 5 hours ago
