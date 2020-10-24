Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jimmie Johnson lands Carvana for sponsor on his No. 48 Chip Ganassi Racing car for IndyCar jump

USATODAY.com Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson will have a new sponsor next year when he moves to IndyCar, but his iconic number will stay the same.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jimmie Johnson Jimmie Johnson American racing driver


Carvana Online used car dealer based in Arizona


IndyCar IndyCar Auto racing sanctioning body for North American open wheel racing


NASCAR American automobile racing sanctioning company

NASCAR's Bubba Wallace Berated By Famous Helmet Artist, 'F**k Bubba & F**k BLM'

 Bubba Wallace is taking the high road after a famous helmet artist -- who worked with Bubba in the past -- blasted the NASCAR driver on social media for bringing..
TMZ.com

NASCAR reinstates star suspended for using the n-word

 Larson spent the last six months immersed in diversity programs that helped him gain an understanding of racial injustice
CBS News

NASCAR driver fired for using n-word hopes for a comeback

 "I can fully understand why people would label me a racist," he told CBS News' James Brown in his first TV interview since the incident.
CBS News

"I am not a racist": NASCAR star Kyle Larson hopeful to make return

 In his first television interview following his suspension for using a racial slur, NASCAR driver Kyle Larson speaks with CBS Sports' James Brown on what he has..
CBS News

Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing American auto racing team

Kyle Larson Reinstated By NASCAR After N-Word Incident, Can Return in 2021

 NASCAR has officially reinstated Kyle Larson after his infamous n-word incident -- clearing the way for the 28-year-old to race again in 2021 ... but there are a..
TMZ.com

Related videos from verified sources

Tucson's Alex Bowman to drive the No. 48 car [Video]

Tucson's Alex Bowman to drive the No. 48 car

Alex Bowman celebrates his Camping World 400 win with Jimmie Johnson

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 00:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Jimmie Johnson lands Carvana for sponsor on his No. 48 Chip Ganassi Racing car for IndyCar jump

 Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson will have a new sponsor next year when he moves to IndyCar, but his iconic number will stay the same.
USATODAY.com

American Rebel sponsors NASCAR veteran David Starr's Car No. 07 at the Kansas Speedway

 American Rebel Holdings Inc (OTCQB:AREB) and David Starr Racing announced on Friday that NASCAR veteran David Starr will be back behind the wheel of the No. 07...
Proactive Investors Also reported by •CBS Sports

Jones to replace Wallace at Richard Petty Motorsports for 2021 NASCAR Cup

 Erik Jones has signed for Richard Petty Motorsports to replace Bubba Wallace in the famed #43 car for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series
Autosport Also reported by •CBS Sports

Tweets about this