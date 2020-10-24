|
Investigation reveals just how dangerous Trump's rallies are for public health
Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
An investigation into the latest accelerated spread of coronavirus in multiple states appears to be linked to President Donald Trump's string of campaign rallies over the last several weeks. As coronavirus plagues states all across America, Trump continues to blatantly disregard how dangerous his campaign rallies are for his campaign staff, White...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Offset Cuffed in Los Angeles After Run-In with Trump SupportersBev Hills PD says they've arrested Marcelo Almanzar, Cardi's cousin, for possession of a concealed loaded weapon. Offset was only detained, but has been..
TMZ.com
Trump and Biden ramp up campaigns as election enters homestretchWith just 10 days until Election Day, President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are ramping up their campaigns in critical battleground states. Nikole..
CBS News
Head of Sudan’s largest party slams Trump and Israel dealCAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s former Prime Minister Sadiq al-Mahdi on Saturday slammed an announcement by President Donald Trump that Sudan would start normalizing..
WorldNews
US election: Trump's list of broken promises after four years as presidentPresident Donald Trump swept into office nearly four years ago as a populist outsider who promised to get things done quickly on behalf of the American people..
New Zealand Herald
Biden, Trump show opposing views as COVID-19 surges
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:25Published
Americas Landmass comprising North America and South America
Wearing A Mask Could Save 130,000 US Lives
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Watch the full second debate between President Trump and Joe BidenAt the final debate between President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Joe Biden, the candidates were asked about a wide range of topics,..
CBS News
Pence talks trade, economy at Mich. campaign stopVice President Mike Pence touted the administration's USMCA trade agreement with Canada and Mexico as a "win for Michigan and a win for America" during a..
USATODAY.com
Biden et Trump disent se battre pour l’‘âme’ de l’Amérique. Qu’est-ce que cela signifie ?Les élections américaines sont devenues un référendum sur l’âme de la nation.
NYTimes.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this