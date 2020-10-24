Investigation reveals just how dangerous Trump's rallies are for public health

Wearing A Mask Could Save 130,000 US Lives



America's coronavirus deaths could surpass 511,000 by the end of February. According to Business Insider, the staggering number comes from a new University of Washington model. The model also found that nearly 130,000 of those lives could be saved if 95% of Americans wore masks. The problem officials found is that only 60% of Americans say they always wear a mask in public. Researchers found that mask-wearing could also delay the need for lockdowns.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published now