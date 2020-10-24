|
Guinea's Alpha Conde wins third term with 59% of vote
Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
Incumbent President Alpha Conde has won Guinea's October 18 election with 59.5% of the vote, according to a tally from the election commission on Saturday. The victory gives the 82-year-old Conde a third term in office. ......
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Alpha Condé President of Guinea (2010–present)
Guinea elections: Violent protests as Alpha Condé set for victoryOpposition supporters are contesting results showing President Alpha Condé, 82, set for re-election.
BBC News
Gunfire in Guinea as president heads for third termGunfire rang out across Guinea’s capital, Conakry, on Friday and security forces dispersed protesters after results showed President Alpha Conde winning..
WorldNews
Tension mounts as Guinea awaits presidential poll resultsCONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Tensions climb in Guinea as the West African country awaits results from last weekend’s presidential elections. Preliminary results..
WorldNews
Guinea (coin) British gold coin minted between 1663 and 1814
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this