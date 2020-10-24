Global  
 

Guinea's Alpha Conde wins third term with 59% of vote

WorldNews Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
Guinea's Alpha Conde wins third term with 59% of voteIncumbent President Alpha Conde has won Guinea's October 18 election with 59.5% of the vote, according to a tally from the election commission on Saturday. The victory gives the 82-year-old Conde a third term in office. ......
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Guinea election: President Conde wins third term in office

Guinea election: President Conde wins third term in office 02:16

 Alpha Conde, 82, won 59.5 percent of the votes cast, according to a preliminary tally from the election commission.

Guinea elections: Violent protests as Alpha Condé set for victory

 Opposition supporters are contesting results showing President Alpha Condé, 82, set for re-election.
BBC News

Gunfire in Guinea as president heads for third term

 Gunfire rang out across Guinea’s capital, Conakry, on Friday and security forces dispersed protesters after results showed President Alpha Conde winning..
WorldNews

Tension mounts as Guinea awaits presidential poll results

 CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Tensions climb in Guinea as the West African country awaits results from last weekend’s presidential elections. Preliminary results..
WorldNews

Gunfire erupts in Guinea as president heads for third term [Video]

Gunfire erupts in Guinea as president heads for third term

More than a dozen people were killed in clashes after preliminary results showed President Conde winning re-election.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:04Published
Cellou Dalein Diallo claims victory in Guinea presidential election [Video]

Cellou Dalein Diallo claims victory in Guinea presidential election

But incumbent Alpha Conde, seeking a controversial third term, has condemned Diallo's declaration as "irresponsible and dangerous".View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Guinea President Conde, 82, wins landslide re-election victory - preliminary results

 Guinea's President Alpha Conde has won a landslide re-election victory, giving him a third term in office.
News24

Guinea’s president wins third term, says electoral commission

 Guinea’s President Alpha Conde has won a third term in power with 59.49% of the vote, the National Independent Electoral Commission has said.
Belfast Telegraph


