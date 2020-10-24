|
As election day nears, what final dirty tricks could Trump turn to?
Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
On 28 October 2016, the then director of the FBI, James Comey, dropped a bomb into the middle of the presidential race. With just 11 days to go until election day, he announced that his agents were investigating a newly discovered batch of emails from Hillary Clinton’s personal server. The highly...
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Offset Cuffed in Los Angeles After Run-In with Trump SupportersBev Hills PD says they've arrested Marcelo Almanzar, Cardi's cousin, for possession of a concealed loaded weapon. Offset was only detained, but has been..
TMZ.com
Trump and Biden ramp up campaigns as election enters homestretchWith just 10 days until Election Day, President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are ramping up their campaigns in critical battleground states. Nikole..
CBS News
Head of Sudan’s largest party slams Trump and Israel dealCAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s former Prime Minister Sadiq al-Mahdi on Saturday slammed an announcement by President Donald Trump that Sudan would start normalizing..
WorldNews
US election: Trump's list of broken promises after four years as presidentPresident Donald Trump swept into office nearly four years ago as a populist outsider who promised to get things done quickly on behalf of the American people..
New Zealand Herald
Biden, Trump show opposing views as COVID-19 surges
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:25Published
James Comey Former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation
Comey concerned Trump would use Russian disinformation
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:00Published
Federal Bureau of Investigation Governmental agency belonging to the United States Department of Justice
Afghan Security Forces Announce Killing of 'Al-Qaeda Key Member' Abu Muhsin al-MasriAl-Qaeda leader Abu Muhsin al-Masri, also known as Husam Abd-al-Ra'uf and originally from Egypt, was wanted by the FBI for conspiracy to aid foreign terrorist..
WorldNews
George Floyd protests: 'Boogaloo' member held in precinct attackA self-proclaimed member of a violent far-right anti-government group has been charged with rioting during the George Floyd protests in Minnesota. Federal..
WorldNews
QAnon in Europe: the meteoric rise of a dangerous conspiracy theory, boosted by the pandemic
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 08:00Published
Ex-Hunter Biden associate claims evidence against Biden family
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:49Published
Hillary Clinton 67th U.S. Secretary of State, former New York senator and First Lady
Fact check: Hillary Clinton, not Joe Biden, used the phrase 'super predators'A social media claim about usage of the term "super predators" to describe Black people is inaccurate.
USATODAY.com
High stakes ahead of the final presidential debateFormer deputy assistant Secretary of State and senior adviser to Hillary Clinton Philippe Reines joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" to discuss what's at stake in the..
CBS News
Trump says Obama underestimated him
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17Published
Biden has big cash advantage over Trump in final stretch
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:20Published
