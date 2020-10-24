Global  
 

As election day nears, what final dirty tricks could Trump turn to?

WorldNews Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
As election day nears, what final dirty tricks could Trump turn to?On 28 October 2016, the then director of the FBI, James Comey, dropped a bomb into the middle of the presidential race. With just 11 days to go until election day, he announced that his agents were investigating a newly discovered batch of emails from Hillary Clinton’s personal server. The highly...
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Final Weekend For Satellite Election Offices

Final Weekend For Satellite Election Offices 02:41

 This coming weekend will be the last for voters in Allegheny County to apply for or turn in their mail-in ballots at satellite offices ahead of Election Day. KDKA's John Shumway caught up with County Executive Rich Fitzgerald about how the county is handling the influx of ballots.

Offset Cuffed in Los Angeles After Run-In with Trump Supporters

 Bev Hills PD says they've arrested Marcelo Almanzar, Cardi's cousin, for possession of a concealed loaded weapon. Offset was only detained, but has been..
TMZ.com

Trump and Biden ramp up campaigns as election enters homestretch

 With just 10 days until Election Day, President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are ramping up their campaigns in critical battleground states. Nikole..
CBS News

Head of Sudan’s largest party slams Trump and Israel deal

 CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s former Prime Minister Sadiq al-Mahdi on Saturday slammed an announcement by President Donald Trump that Sudan would start normalizing..
WorldNews

US election: Trump's list of broken promises after four years as president

 President Donald Trump swept into office nearly four years ago as a populist outsider who promised to get things done quickly on behalf of the American people..
New Zealand Herald
Biden, Trump show opposing views as COVID-19 surges [Video]

Biden, Trump show opposing views as COVID-19 surges

[NFA] President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden gave starkly contrasting messages on Saturday about the coronavirus pandemic, taking their campaigns for the White House on the road as COVID-19 cases surged again. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:25Published

Comey concerned Trump would use Russian disinformation [Video]

Comey concerned Trump would use Russian disinformation

Asked by Senator Dianne Feinstein whether he is concerned President Donald Trump would use Russian disinformation to his advantage as he seeks re-election, Former FBI Director James Comey answered 'yes.'

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:00Published

Afghan Security Forces Announce Killing of 'Al-Qaeda Key Member' Abu Muhsin al-Masri

 Al-Qaeda leader Abu Muhsin al-Masri, also known as Husam Abd-al-Ra'uf and originally from Egypt, was wanted by the FBI for conspiracy to aid foreign terrorist..
WorldNews

George Floyd protests: 'Boogaloo' member held in precinct attack

 A self-proclaimed member of a violent far-right anti-government group has been charged with rioting during the George Floyd protests in Minnesota. Federal..
WorldNews
QAnon in Europe: the meteoric rise of a dangerous conspiracy theory, boosted by the pandemic [Video]

QAnon in Europe: the meteoric rise of a dangerous conspiracy theory, boosted by the pandemic

Labelled a terror threat in the US by the FBI, Qanon's pro-Trump social media conspiracy theorists are now on the ground at demonstrations in Europe boosted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Unreported Europe looks into who they are - and why many experts feel the phenomenon is too dangerous to be ignored. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 08:00Published
Ex-Hunter Biden associate claims evidence against Biden family [Video]

Ex-Hunter Biden associate claims evidence against Biden family

A former business associate of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's son Hunter said on Thursday (October 22) that he was turning devices over to the FBI with evidence to support allegations about business dealings between the Biden family and Chinese counterparts.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:49Published

Fact check: Hillary Clinton, not Joe Biden, used the phrase 'super predators'

 A social media claim about usage of the term "super predators" to describe Black people is inaccurate.
USATODAY.com

High stakes ahead of the final presidential debate

 Former deputy assistant Secretary of State and senior adviser to Hillary Clinton Philippe Reines joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" to discuss what's at stake in the..
CBS News
Trump says Obama underestimated him [Video]

Trump says Obama underestimated him

U.S. President Donald Trump weighed in on former U.S. President Barack Obama at a campaign rally in North Carolina Wednesday (October 21) saying Obama had underestimated him as he recalled his victory over Hillary Clinton saying, "I think the only one, the only one more unhappy than crooked Hillary that night was Barack Hussein Obama, Barack Hussein Obama."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:17Published
Biden has big cash advantage over Trump in final stretch [Video]

Biden has big cash advantage over Trump in final stretch

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's campaign entered the final stretch of the race with a large cash advantage over President Donald Trump, disclosures filed with the Federal Election Commission showed. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:20Published

