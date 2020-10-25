Global  
 

Dr Fauci: Covid vaccine result could come by end of 2020

BBC News Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
The US government scientist says we should know if a vaccine is "safe and effective" by December.
Anthony Fauci Anthony Fauci American immunologist

Coronavirus updates: Feared surge is underway; masks can still save 63K lives; Trump missing from task force meetings, Fauci says

 A long-predicted surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths has begun in the United States, but Americans aren't changing their behaviors. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com
Half million COVID-19 deaths possible by February -study [Video]

Half million COVID-19 deaths possible by February -study

[NFA] The COVID-19 death toll could reach a half million in the United States by February unless nearly all Americans wear face masks, researchers with the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation said on Friday, a day after the number of new infections reported across the country approached a record high. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:52Published

Dr. Fauci Says He Doesn't Have President's Ear as COVID Stats Soar

 President Trump's talking like he and Dr. Anthony Fauci are still on friendly terms -- despite each jabbing the other lately -- but that's news to Fauci, who..
TMZ.com

President Trump continues his attacks on Dr. Anthony Fauci

 President Trump sent a barrage of attacks during his latest rally as he trails in the battleground state of Pennsylvania. Paula Reid has the latest.
CBS News

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Covid: South Yorkshire pub managers fear business and home loss

 Customers have "fallen through the floor" since South Yorkshire went into tier three, an MP says.
BBC News
As Nagorno-Karabakh fighting rages, fears of a COVID spike abound [Video]

As Nagorno-Karabakh fighting rages, fears of a COVID spike abound

In Armenia and Azerbaijan, some fear that those displaced by the fighting will help spread COVID further.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:36Published

Native Americans battle COVID-19 and other voting obstacles as Election Day nears

 COVID-19 has disproportionately sickened or killed Native Americans across the U.S., creating another Election Day challenge for many tribal members.
 
USATODAY.com

Europe's streets empty again

 With infections rising across Europe, tighter Covid restrictions are being enforced.
BBC News

