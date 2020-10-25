|
Odell Beckham Jr. leaves Browns game with knee injury
Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Odell Beckham Jr. exited the game in the first quarter when he was hurt on a play in which quarterback Baker Mayfield threw an interception.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Odell Beckham Jr. American football wide receiver
Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. on COVID-19: 'I don't think it's going to enter this body...it's a mutual respect'Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said he doesn't believe he will be infected with coronavirus because "it's a mutual respect."
USATODAY.com
Cleveland Browns National Football League franchise in Cleveland, Ohio
Bengals Tight End C.J. Uzomah Tears Achilles, Out for Rest of Season
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Baker Mayfield American football quarterback
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this