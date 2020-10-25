Global  
 

Odell Beckham Jr. leaves Browns game with knee injury

USATODAY.com Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Odell Beckham Jr. exited the game in the first quarter when he was hurt on a play in which quarterback Baker Mayfield threw an interception.

Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. on COVID-19: 'I don't think it's going to enter this body...it's a mutual respect'

 Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said he doesn't believe he will be infected with coronavirus because "it's a mutual respect."
Bengals Tight End C.J. Uzomah Tears Achilles, Out for Rest of Season [Video]

Bengals Tight End C.J. Uzomah Tears Achilles, Out for Rest of Season

According to Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor. Uzomah tore his right Achilles tendon during Thursday's defeat to the Cleveland Browns.

