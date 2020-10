Odell Beckham Jr. injury -- Dr. Matt Provencher on when we might expect him back Sunday, 25 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. went down with an apparent knee injury on Sunday and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Former New England Patriots head physician, Dr. Matt Provencher, on how serious this type of injury can potentially be. Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. went down with an apparent knee injury on Sunday and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Former New England Patriots head physician, Dr. Matt Provencher, on how serious this type of injury can potentially be. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Odell Beckham Jr. injury — Dr. Matt Provencher on when we might expect him back Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. went down with an apparent knee injury on Sunday and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Former New England...

FOX Sports 1 hour ago





Tweets about this