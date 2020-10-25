|
Seychelles election marks first opposition victory in 44 years
Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
An Anglican priest won the Seychelles presidential election on Sunday, marking the first opposition victory since the Indian Ocean archipelago’s independence from Britain over four decades ago. Wavel Ramkalawan won enough votes in the first round to clinch the presidency on his sixth attempt and called for unity after his victory. “It is important to find how we can reconcile our people to go forward,”...
|
|
|
|
