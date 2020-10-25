Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Seychelles election marks first opposition victory in 44 years

WorldNews Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Seychelles election marks first opposition victory in 44 yearsAn Anglican priest won the Seychelles presidential election on Sunday, marking the first opposition victory since the Indian Ocean archipelago’s independence from Britain over four decades ago. Wavel Ramkalawan won enough votes in the first round to clinch the presidency on his sixth attempt and called for unity after his victory. “It is important to find how we can reconcile our people to go forward,”...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Seychelles opposition candidate wins presidential election

Seychelles opposition candidate wins presidential election 02:24

 Ramkalawan, running for the presidency for the sixth time, won 54.9 percent of valid votes cast, poll body says.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Seychelles Seychelles Country in the Indian Ocean

Seychelles election: Wavel Ramkalawan in landmark win

 The opposition wins the presidency for the first time since independence from the UK.
BBC News

Wavel Ramkalawan Wavel Ramkalawan


Anglicanism Anglicanism Practices, liturgy and identity of the Church of England


Indian Ocean Indian Ocean The ocean between Africa, Asia, Australia and Antarctica (or the Southern Ocean)

Missing Flight MH370: Aviation experts think they have found crash site, call for searches to start again

 Aviation experts say they have located a probable crash site of MH370 and a new search of the ocean floor should be started.They believe the Malaysia Airlines..
New Zealand Herald

In Asia, U.S.'s Pompeo expected to bolster allies against China

 By Sanjeev Miglani NEW DELHI (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State of Mike Pompeo is flying to India next week to strengthen strategic ties with a nation that is..
WorldNews
Watch: India, Sri Lanka's joint naval exercise amid China tension [Video]

Watch: India, Sri Lanka's joint naval exercise amid China tension

The three-day India-Sri Lanka maritime bilateral exercise SLINEX-20 is underway. The eight edition of this annual exercise is being held at Indian Ocean off Trincomalee Coast. Screen formations, surface tracking, weapon firings, etc are being undertaken during the exercise. Indian Navy deployed anti-submarine warfare corvettes INS Kamorta, INS Kiltan and others, while Sri Lanka is being represented by offshore patrol vessel Sayura and training ship Gajabahu. SLINEX series of exercise emphasises the deep engagement between India and Sri Lanka. The exercise is being conducted in a non-contact 'at-sea-only' format in view of Covid-19 pandemic. The previous edition of SLINEXwas conducted off Visakhapatnam in September 2019.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:11Published
Watch: Bilateral maritime exercise between Sri Lankan, Indian Navies [Video]

Watch: Bilateral maritime exercise between Sri Lankan, Indian Navies

The ongoing 8th edition of the annual Indian Navy (IN) - Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) bilateral maritime exercise SLINEX-20 is underway at Indian Ocean Off Trincomalee Coast. Screen formations, Surface Tracking, Weapon (including ASW) Firings, Seamanship Evolutions, VBSS (Visit, board, search, and seizure) and Cross deck flying undertaken during the ongoing the maritime exercise. The series of exercise emphasizes on strengthening mutual cooperation between both the countries in the maritime domain.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:00Published

Related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Woman Votes For First Time At 79-Years-Old [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Woman Votes For First Time At 79-Years-Old

A 79-year-old woman from Saginaw, Michigan cast her vote for the first time ever this election. Sandra Ware said, “I felt very powerful, in that I did matter and that my life does matter.”

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:00Published
Guinea opposition leader claims victory [Video]

Guinea opposition leader claims victory

Supporters of Guinea opposition candidate Cellou Dalein Diallo celebrated in the streets of the capital Conakry with violence ensuing on Monday after the presidential candidate said he had won the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:40Published
Guinea: Diallo says he won round one, election body says no [Video]

Guinea: Diallo says he won round one, election body says no

Opposition leader declares victory in first round of presidential vote, but electoral authorities describe his statement as ‘premature’.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:24Published

Tweets about this

SIR__YUNUS

Yunus Ibrahim🇳🇬🇺🇳 RT @aguribfakim: Congrats to new President @Ramkalawan for your historic victory... @IOC ..Seychelles election marks first opposition victo… 7 minutes ago

shebaine

#endSARS RT @cobbo3: Seychelles election marks first opposition victory in 44 years. They are doing very well. Some African countries have had none… 11 minutes ago

iAlenOfficial

Alen✌🏽 RT @iAlenOfficial: Anglican priest @wavelramkalawan wins the SEYCHELLES PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION marking the FIRST OPPOSITION VICTORY since th… 17 minutes ago

iAlenOfficial

Alen✌🏽 Anglican priest @wavelramkalawan wins the SEYCHELLES PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION marking the FIRST OPPOSITION VICTORY sin… https://t.co/zympnwwAEq 19 minutes ago

carlknightly

Carl Knightly Seychelles election marks first opposition victory in 44 years https://t.co/dNjuCnaMS0 54 minutes ago

sipangiwikitu

Ghost RT @ThatBoyKhalifax: it is the first opposition victory since Seychelles’ independence from Britain over four decades ago https://t.co/zig… 57 minutes ago

ModernConflict

Africa Bush Wars #Seychelles election marks first opposition victory since independence from Britain in June 1976 https://t.co/HxoGE3BBqv 1 hour ago

RosPalumbo

Rosario Palumbo RT @guardian: Seychelles election marks first opposition victory in 44 years https://t.co/s7oYe0teLB 1 hour ago