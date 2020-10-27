Bolivia: Court Drops ‘Terrorism’ Charges Against Ex-President Evo Morales
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 () Bolivia’s regional court in La Paz has dismissed “terrorism” charges and dropped the arrest warrant issued against former President Evo Morales, arguing that his rights were violated and judicial procedures breached.
The ex-president’s rights, including his right for judicial protection, have been violated, Judge Jorge...
