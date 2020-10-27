Bolivia: Court Drops ‘Terrorism’ Charges Against Ex-President Evo Morales

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources In Bolivia, Luis Arce, successor to Evo Morales, claims election victory



Economist Luis Arce, who gave the big surprise by winning the Bolivian presidency in the first round on Sunday according to the quick count, benefited from the political capital built for decades by fo Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 03:09 Published 2 weeks ago Luis Arce presumed winner of Bolivia presidential election



Rival concedes as Evo Morales’s party celebrates big comeback that could further polarise the nation. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:30 Published 2 weeks ago Bolivia's socialists claim victory in presidential election



Bolivia's socialist candidate Luis Arce looks set to win the country's presidential election without the need for a run-off, an unofficial count indicated on Monday, putting the leftwing party of Evo.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:06 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this