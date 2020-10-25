|
El Clasico Match Report: Real Madrid take toothless Barcelona to the cleaners
Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
El Clasico Match Report: Real Madrid take toothless Barcelona to the cleaners - originally posted on Sportslens.com Real Madrid ran out 3-1 winners at the Camp Nou yesterday at the expense of Barcelona, going top of the La Liga and six points clear of their bitter rivals with the valuable victory. The defending champions...
