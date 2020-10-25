Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Khabib Nurmagomedov says he's retired after stopping Gaethje at UFC 254

WorldNews Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Khabib Nurmagomedov says he's retired after stopping Gaethje at UFC 254Unbeaten lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from mixed martial arts after stopping Justin Gaethje with a triangle choke early in the second round at UFC 254 on Saturday night. Nurmagomedov (29-0) made the announcement immediately after he impressively finished his first fight since the death of his father and lifelong coach in July. Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov had a heart problem exacerbated by Covid-19, and his son was overcome by tears in the cage moments after choking Gaethje unconscious 1:34 into the second round of his third UFC title defense. Home runs, dunks, Rubik's Cubes and strikes: is Mookie Betts the perfect athlete? Read more “This is my last fight,” Nurmagomedov said....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Khabib Nurmagomedov Khabib Nurmagomedov Russian professional mixed martial artist

Khabib Nurmagomedov retires from UFC [Video]

Khabib Nurmagomedov retires from UFC

Conor McGregor has paid tribute to his UFC rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, who hasannounced he is retiring from the octagon. Nurmagomedov extended his perfectprofessional record to 29-0 with a second-round submission win over JustinGaethje at UFC 254. After his victory, Nurmagomedov announced his retirementfrom the sport in an emotional post-fight interview in the octagon at ‘FightIsland’. “Thank you to these guys with me, with my father more than 10 years.Coach Jav I love him so much. All my team. Thank you,” said the unbeaten star.“Today I want to say this is my last fight. No way am I coming here without myfather. When UFC comes to me about Justin I spoke with my mother for threedays. “She didn’t want me to fight without father and I said this is my lastfight – and I have given her my word."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

'Nurmagomedov has strong claim to be MMA's greatest of all time'

 Retiring UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is touted as one the greatest MMA fighters of all-time - BBC Sport looks at the evidence.
BBC News

Khabib Nurmagomedov Chokes Out Justin Gaethje, Retires After UFC 254

 Khabib Nurmagomedov just RETIRED FROM MMA -- after choking out Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. Wow. Khabib essentially said he doesn't want to continue in the sport..
TMZ.com

Khabib announces retirement after moving MMA record to 29-0

 Khabib Nurmagomedov says his stoppage of Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 will be the final fight of his brilliant MMA career.
USATODAY.com

UFC 254 UFC 254 UFC mixed martial arts event in 2020

Nurmagomedov on way to 'GOAT' status - UFC president White

 Khabib Nurmagomedov will be close to becoming the greatest MMA fighter of all time if he wins at UFC 254, says UFC president Dana White.
BBC News

Justin Gaethje Justin Gaethje American mixed martial arts fighter

Khabib Nurmagomedov retires from UFC after beating Justin Gaethje

 Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov retires from the UFC after beating Justin Gaethje in the second round in Abu Dhabi.
BBC News

Mookie Betts Mookie Betts American baseball player

Mookie Betts ‘won’t just save the Dodgers, he’ll save legacies’ — Charlotte Wilder

 Hear why FOX Sports' Charlotte Wilder says Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts won't just save his team, but the legacies of others, especially star..
WorldNews

Everything goes right for Dodgers in rout over Rays in Game 1 of World Series

 Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts slug homers in Dodgers' 8-3 rout over Rays in Game 1 of the World Series.
USATODAY.com

Free tacos! Dodgers' Mookie Betts (again) wins everyone Taco Bell with World Series stolen base

 Mookie Betts' stolen base in Game 1 of the World Series won free Taco Bell, for the second time in three years.
USATODAY.com

Mookie Betts makes another stunning catch to rob Freddie Freeman in Game 7

 Mookie Betts reminded us why he's won four Gold Glove awards, robbing Freddie Freeman in Game 7 of the NLCS.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Senate one step away from Barrett confirmation [Video]

Senate one step away from Barrett confirmation

[NFA] The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate on Sunday moved closer toward a final confirmation vote on President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, on Monday, just over a week before Election Day. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:40Published

Covid in Australia: Victoria sees first day without a case since June

 The Australian city has recorded no new cases of coronavirus for the first time since June.
BBC News

'Totally irresponsible': Dems criticize Pence presiding over Amy Coney Barrett vote after aides contract COVID-19

 "As vice president, I'm president of the Senate. And I'm gonna be in the chair because I wouldn't miss that vote for the world," Pence said Saturday.
USATODAY.com

Italy launches "COVID free" flights

 Rome Airport to provide COVID-19 testing before passengers board several flights.
CBS News

Additional care sites to be set up in El Paso as COVID-19 surges

 "In less than three weeks we've spiked from 259 to 786 COVID-related hospitalizations — a 300% increase," said El Paso's public health director.
CBS News

Rubik's Cube Rubik's Cube 3-D combination puzzle

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

With spike of 50,129 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 78 lakh

 With 50,129 new COVID-19 cases, India's total coronavirus cases surged to 78,64,811 on Sunday, as per the Union Health Ministry. With 578 new deaths, the death...
Mid-Day

US elections: VP Pence's chief of staff tests positive for COVID-19

 Marc Short, US Vice President *Mike Pence's* Chief of Staff, has tested positive for *COVID-19*. "Today, Marc Short, Chief of Staff to the Vice President,...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes

With nine days until the election, candidates are hitting the swing states

With nine days until the election, candidates are hitting the swing states "COVID, COVID, COVID. By the way, on November 4, you won't hear about it anymore," the President said.
Jerusalem Post


Tweets about this