Khabib Nurmagomedov says he's retired after stopping Gaethje at UFC 254

Khabib Nurmagomedov retires from UFC



Conor McGregor has paid tribute to his UFC rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, who hasannounced he is retiring from the octagon. Nurmagomedov extended his perfectprofessional record to 29-0 with a second-round submission win over JustinGaethje at UFC 254. After his victory, Nurmagomedov announced his retirementfrom the sport in an emotional post-fight interview in the octagon at ‘FightIsland’. “Thank you to these guys with me, with my father more than 10 years.Coach Jav I love him so much. All my team. Thank you,” said the unbeaten star.“Today I want to say this is my last fight. No way am I coming here without myfather. When UFC comes to me about Justin I spoke with my mother for threedays. “She didn’t want me to fight without father and I said this is my lastfight – and I have given her my word."

