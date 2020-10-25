|
Khabib Nurmagomedov says he's retired after stopping Gaethje at UFC 254
Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Unbeaten lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from mixed martial arts after stopping Justin Gaethje with a triangle choke early in the second round at UFC 254 on Saturday night. Nurmagomedov (29-0) made the announcement immediately after he impressively finished his first fight since the death of his father and lifelong coach in July. Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov had a heart problem exacerbated by Covid-19, and his son was overcome by tears in the cage moments after choking Gaethje unconscious 1:34 into the second round of his third UFC title defense. Home runs, dunks, Rubik's Cubes and strikes: is Mookie Betts the perfect athlete? Read more “This is my last fight,” Nurmagomedov said....
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Khabib Nurmagomedov Russian professional mixed martial artist
Khabib Nurmagomedov retires from UFC
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published
'Nurmagomedov has strong claim to be MMA's greatest of all time'Retiring UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is touted as one the greatest MMA fighters of all-time - BBC Sport looks at the evidence.
BBC News
Khabib Nurmagomedov Chokes Out Justin Gaethje, Retires After UFC 254Khabib Nurmagomedov just RETIRED FROM MMA -- after choking out Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. Wow. Khabib essentially said he doesn't want to continue in the sport..
TMZ.com
Khabib announces retirement after moving MMA record to 29-0Khabib Nurmagomedov says his stoppage of Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 will be the final fight of his brilliant MMA career.
USATODAY.com
UFC 254 UFC mixed martial arts event in 2020
Nurmagomedov on way to 'GOAT' status - UFC president WhiteKhabib Nurmagomedov will be close to becoming the greatest MMA fighter of all time if he wins at UFC 254, says UFC president Dana White.
BBC News
Justin Gaethje American mixed martial arts fighter
Khabib Nurmagomedov retires from UFC after beating Justin GaethjeLightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov retires from the UFC after beating Justin Gaethje in the second round in Abu Dhabi.
BBC News
Mookie Betts American baseball player
Mookie Betts ‘won’t just save the Dodgers, he’ll save legacies’ — Charlotte WilderHear why FOX Sports' Charlotte Wilder says Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts won't just save his team, but the legacies of others, especially star..
WorldNews
Everything goes right for Dodgers in rout over Rays in Game 1 of World SeriesCody Bellinger and Mookie Betts slug homers in Dodgers' 8-3 rout over Rays in Game 1 of the World Series.
USATODAY.com
Free tacos! Dodgers' Mookie Betts (again) wins everyone Taco Bell with World Series stolen baseMookie Betts' stolen base in Game 1 of the World Series won free Taco Bell, for the second time in three years.
USATODAY.com
Mookie Betts makes another stunning catch to rob Freddie Freeman in Game 7Mookie Betts reminded us why he's won four Gold Glove awards, robbing Freddie Freeman in Game 7 of the NLCS.
USATODAY.com
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Senate one step away from Barrett confirmation
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:40Published
Covid in Australia: Victoria sees first day without a case since JuneThe Australian city has recorded no new cases of coronavirus for the first time since June.
BBC News
'Totally irresponsible': Dems criticize Pence presiding over Amy Coney Barrett vote after aides contract COVID-19"As vice president, I'm president of the Senate. And I'm gonna be in the chair because I wouldn't miss that vote for the world," Pence said Saturday.
USATODAY.com
Italy launches "COVID free" flightsRome Airport to provide COVID-19 testing before passengers board several flights.
CBS News
Additional care sites to be set up in El Paso as COVID-19 surges"In less than three weeks we've spiked from 259 to 786 COVID-related hospitalizations — a 300% increase," said El Paso's public health director.
CBS News
Rubik's Cube 3-D combination puzzle
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this