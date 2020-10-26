Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'He deserves it': Clayton Kershaw sets up Dodgers for first World Series title in 32 years

USATODAY.com Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
The narrative that Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw can't win the big one in October is on the verge of being shredded forever.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Clayton Kershaw Clayton Kershaw American baseball player

Dodgers win Game 5 to get within one victory of first World Series title since 1988

 Clayton Kershaw earned the victory and the Dodgers went on to beat the Rays in Game 5 to get within one win from a World Series title.
USATODAY.com

The Dodgers aren't desperate (yet). That may bode well for Clayton Kershaw in World Series Game 5

 After a rough loss Saturday, the Dodgers turn to three-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw in Game 5.
USATODAY.com

Mookie Betts ‘won’t just save the Dodgers, he’ll save legacies’ — Charlotte Wilder

 Hear why FOX Sports' Charlotte Wilder says Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts won't just save his team, but the legacies of others, especially star..
WorldNews

Kershaw shines as Dodgers beat Rays in game one of World Series

 Clayton Kershaw dominates for six innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 to win game one of the World Series.
BBC News

Los Angeles Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers Major League Baseball team in Los Angeles, California

Dodgers beat Rays 4-2 to move to one game from clinching World Series

 The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 to go 3-2 up in the best-of-seven World Series in Arlington, Texas.
BBC News

'That was insane': Rays stun Dodgers in Game 4 with epic World Series finish

 The Rays stunned the Dodgers in Game 4 of the World Series with a walk-off victory to even the series 2-2.
USATODAY.com

World Series Championship of Major League Baseball

World Series Game 4 hero Brett Phillips needed IV after Rays' walk-off celebration

 This is what going from journeyman outfielder to World Series hero looks like through the eyes of Brett Phillips.
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden Campaign Ad with Brad Pitt Runs During World Series

 Joe Biden got an assist from a huge movie star during the World Series game ... none other than Brad Pitt. Pitt voiced a pricey, 60-second campaign ad during the..
TMZ.com

Related videos from verified sources

Nick Swisher on Dodgers' Game 1 win over Rays & thoughts on Mookie Betts & Kershaw | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF [Video]

Nick Swisher on Dodgers' Game 1 win over Rays & thoughts on Mookie Betts & Kershaw | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Nick Swisher joins Emmanuel Acho and Marcellus Wiley to discuss the Los Angeles Dodgers game 1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series. Plus, hear what Swisher has to say about Mookie Betts and..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:14Published
Nick Swisher breaks down Dodgers win over Rays in MLB World Series Game 1 | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Nick Swisher breaks down Dodgers win over Rays in MLB World Series Game 1 | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Swisher joins the show to break down the Los Angeles Dodgers World Series game 1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Swisher talks of the greats Clayton Kershaw, Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger and more as..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:59Published
Rays quest for first World Series title continues Tuesday vs. Dodgers [Video]

Rays quest for first World Series title continues Tuesday vs. Dodgers

The Rays take on the Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series Tuesday night.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Frank Thomas breaks down how Clayton Kershaw worked out of a fourth inning jam during World Series Game 5 using Samsung Galaxy 5G View app

Frank Thomas breaks down how Clayton Kershaw worked out of a fourth inning jam during World Series Game 5 using Samsung Galaxy 5G View app Clayton Kershaw got the win in World Series Game 5 but was tested in the fourth inning. Kershaw worked out of jam to beat the Tampa Bay Rays as the Los Angeles...
FOX Sports Also reported by •USATODAY.comDenver Post

Dodgers double up on Rays to inch closer to World Series glory

 Clayton Kershaw beat the Tampa Bay Rays for the second time in six days, escaping a fourth-inning jam with a quick reaction throw to cut down a runner trying for...
CBC.ca Also reported by •azcentral.comFOX Sports

Tyler Glasnow recaps his start in Rays' loss to Dodgers in Game 5 of World Series

Tyler Glasnow recaps his start in Rays' loss to Dodgers in Game 5 of World Series Tyler Glasnow recaps his start in the Tampa Bay Rays' loss to the Dodgers in Game 5 of the World Series.
FOX Sports


Tweets about this