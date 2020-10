You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mississippi State Department of Health reports 675 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new deaths



The Mississippi State Department of Heath reported 675 new COVID-19 cases and eight new deaths today including one in Jackson County and one in George County. Credit: WXXVDT2 Published 5 hours ago Newark Facing New Coronavirus Restrictions As Cases Surge



New Jersey's largest city is reversing course after seeing a serious spike in COVID cases. Newark is imposing a curfew for non-essential businesses and closing recreational facilities, among other.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:25 Published 11 hours ago US Experiences Second-Highest Single-Day Increase in New COVID-19 Cases



A Reuters analysis of new COVID-19 cases in the United States has found an alarming acceleration. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:16 Published 16 hours ago

Tweets about this