NXIVM founder Keith Raniere sentenced to 120 years in prison

WorldNews Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Keith Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison at a Brooklyn federal court on Tuesday for running NXIVM, a self-help organization prosecutors labeled a "criminal enterprise" exploited by Raniere for power, profit and sex. To followers, he was known as Vanguard, but prosecutors cast Raniere as a con artist who did "immeasurable damage" to victims over 15 years of crime and exploitation. They had asked he receive a life sentence.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: NXIVM Leader Keith Raniere Sentenced To Life In Prison

NXIVM Leader Keith Raniere Sentenced To Life In Prison 01:53

 NXIVM leader Keith Raniere, a self-improvement guru convicted of turning followers into sex slaves, was sentenced Tuesday; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

Keith Raniere Keith Raniere American convicted felon and founder of NXIVM

NXIVM founder sentenced to 120 years in prison

 Keith Raniere has been convicted to 120 years in prison on several charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering and forced labor conspiracy.
CBS News

Nxivm leader Keith Raniere sentenced to 120 years in prison

 Keith Raniere was convicted in 2019 of sex trafficking, conspiracy and child pornography possession.
BBC News

Nxivm Cult: Keith Raniere Sentenced to 120 Years

 In the courtroom, more than a dozen victims gave wrenching testimony about how he manipulated and sexually abused them.
NYTimes.com

NXIVM NXIVM American multi-level marketing company

Keith Raniere, founder of cult-like group NXIVM, faces possible life sentence Tuesday

 NXIVM founder Keith Raniere, the subject of HBO's "The Vow," is due in Brooklyn federal court for sentencing Tuesday.
 
USATODAY.com

Brooklyn Brooklyn Borough in New York City and county in New York state, United States

India Oxenberg ahead of Keith Raniere's sentencing: "I hope the judge gives him life in prison"

 India Oxenberg, a former member of NXIVM and daughter of actress Catherine Oxenberg, is speaking out about her time in the alleged cult. It comes ahead of group..
CBS News

Fights erupt between pro-Trump caravan and protesters in NYC

 The clashes came after a Jews For Trump convoy of hundreds of cars rolled slowly through Manhattan and Brooklyn.
CBS News

