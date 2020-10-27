|
NXIVM founder Keith Raniere sentenced to 120 years in prison
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Keith Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison at a Brooklyn federal court on Tuesday for running NXIVM, a self-help organization prosecutors labeled a "criminal enterprise" exploited by Raniere for power, profit and sex. To followers, he was known as Vanguard, but prosecutors cast Raniere as a con artist who did "immeasurable damage" to victims over 15 years of crime and exploitation. They had asked he receive a life sentence. "You have done irreparable harm to peoples...
