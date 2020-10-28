Catherine Oxenberg Celebrates 'Victory' as NXIVM Founder Keith Raniere Gets 120 Years in Prison
Wednesday, 28 October 2020
5 hours ago) The former 'Dynasty' star calls the disgraced self-improvement guru 'monster' after he professes his innocence in court before he's handed down the sentence.
