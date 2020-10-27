Amazon to hire 100K seasonal workers for 2020 holiday season

Amazon Will Hire 100,000 Seasonal Workers



On Tuesday, Amazon announced Tuesday that it's hiring 100,000 seasonal workers ahead of the holidays. The company said it's looking for workers across experience and skill levels to help pack and ship holiday orders. Business Insider reports that the new roles bring Amazon's total hiring to more than 400,000 since March. The company has faced a rise in online orders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

