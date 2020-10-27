|
Amazon to hire 100K seasonal workers for 2020 holiday season
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Amazon plans to hire 100,000 seasonal workers for the 2020 holiday season, the company announced Tuesday. The retail giant’s planned hiring haul is half of the 200,000 seasonal employees hired for last year’s holiday...
