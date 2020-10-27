Global  
 

Amazon to hire 100K seasonal workers for 2020 holiday season

Tuesday, 27 October 2020
Amazon to hire 100K seasonal workers for 2020 holiday seasonAmazon plans to hire 100,000 seasonal workers for the 2020 holiday season, the company announced Tuesday. The retail giant’s planned hiring haul is half of the 200,000 seasonal employees hired for last year’s holiday...
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Amazon Seeking To Hire 1,000 Seasonal Workers In Minnesota

Amazon Seeking To Hire 1,000 Seasonal Workers In Minnesota 00:29

 Amazon is hiring seasonal workers for the holidays, including 1,000 positions in Minnesota. Katie Johnston reports.

Amazon is turning Audible into a true podcast app, but it’s got a long way to go

 Illustrations by Alex Castro / The Verge

Audible is turning into more of a podcast app. The company announced today that its catalog now contains..
The Verge

Apple’s AirPods Pro are $200 at Amazon and B&H Photo today

 Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

You can grab the AirPods Pro for just $200 at Amazon and B&H Photo today. Normally, these wireless earbuds cost $249...
The Verge

Amazon’s Fire tablets are getting new smart home controls

 Image: Amazon

Amazon is adding a new menu to select Fire tablets to control Alexa-compatible smart home gadgets, the company has announced. The Device..
The Verge
Amazon Will Hire 100,000 Seasonal Workers [Video]

Amazon Will Hire 100,000 Seasonal Workers

On Tuesday, Amazon announced Tuesday that it's hiring 100,000 seasonal workers ahead of the holidays. The company said it's looking for workers across experience and skill levels to help pack and ship holiday orders. Business Insider reports that the new roles bring Amazon's total hiring to more than 400,000 since March. The company has faced a rise in online orders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:31Published

In Jeff Bezos vs Mukesh Ambani battle, focus on disclosures by Amazon

 In the Jeff Bezos vs Mukesh Ambani battle royale for the Indian retail market, which is now also evolving into a 'videshi vs swadeshi' battle, questions are...
Mid-Day

Deals: Save Up to $75 on Apple's Entire 2020 iPad Pro Lineup

 We're tracking a collection of iPad Pro deals today, offered from retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo, Adorama, and Tiger Direct. Today's savings...
MacRumours.com

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 10W 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station $15 (45% off), more

 ElectronicUs (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the Seneo 3-in-1 10W Qi Charging Pad for *$14.99 Prime shipped* when clipping the on-page...
9to5Toys


